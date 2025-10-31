Greater Pibor approves SSP 16.1 billion budget for 2025–2026 fiscal year

The Government of Greater Pibor Administrative Area has approved a budget of 16.1 billion South Sudan Pounds for the 2025–2026 fiscal year during its cabinet meeting held today.

According to Jacob Werchum, the Greater Pibor Minister of Information, the total budget of 16 billion, 106 million, 522 thousand, 530 South Sudan Pounds will support key areas of governance and public service across the area.

Minister Werchum said the comprehensive fiscal plan reflects the government’s continued commitment to improving service delivery and enhancing the livelihoods of the people.

Werchum spoke to eye radio in an exclusive interview this afternoon

“During the 3rd ordinary meeting held today Friday, the 31st October 2025, the approval budget totaled in 16, 106, 522, 530 South Sudanese pounds, aimed to support areas of governance and public services throughout the Greater Pibor Administrative Area,”he said.

“These comprehensive physical plans reflect the government’s continued commitment to improving government operations and enhancing the livelihood of people of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area,” he added.

Among the fifteen government ministries in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, the Ministry of Local Government has received the largest share of the budget, followed by the Ministries of Education and Health.

According to the allocation:

The Ministry of Local Government has been given 556 million, 5 thousand, 286 South Sudan Pounds.

The Ministry of Education comes next with 368 million, 776 thousand, 889 pounds.

The Ministry of Health has received 198 million, 648 thousand, 922 pounds.

The Ministry of Agriculture has been allocated 203 million, 297 thousand, 217 pounds.

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure has 74 million, 32 thousand, 280 pounds.

The Ministry of Gender has 200 million pounds.

The Ministry of Sports has been given 130 million pounds.

The Ministry of Cabinet Affairs or Secretariat has 511 million, 407 thousand, 450 pounds.

The Legislative Assembly has been allocated 217 million, 448 thousand, 922 pounds.

The Ministry of Public Service has 97 million pounds.

The Ministry of Information has received 103 million, 400 thousand, 893 pounds.

The Ministry of Finance has been allocated 524 million, 348 thousand, 965 pounds.

The Counties’ Education Block has 441 million, 255 thousand, 727 pounds.

The Counties’ Health Block has been given 51 million, 137 thousand, 114 pounds.

And the Counties’ WASH, Water and Irrigation Block has 351 million, 137 thousand, 114 pounds.

