Yakani urges army, vigilante groups to embrace dialogue over violence

Civil society activist Edmund Yakani has appealed to the leadership of the country’s defense forces and vigilate groups to prioritize peace through dialogue rather than resorting to violence.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio Radio, Yakani urged all sides to put the safety and welfare of citizens first, warning that continued military operations could further endanger civilians.

“We really respect and honor your commitment to ensure that peace and stability prevail in our communities,” Yakani said.

“But don’t take it in a violent way. Embrace dialogue — and we are ready at any time. If the Chief of Defence Forces wants, we are ready to go talk to this Red Belt, we’re ready to go talk to this Tonj Youth — and we create a room where we don’t use a bullet to find a solution, but we use words to find a solution.”

Yakani commended Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Dr. Paul Nang, for his ongoing efforts to restore peace, discipline, and stability, but stressed that military operations should not come at the cost of civilian lives.

His remarks after Gen. Nang has launched house-to-house weapon searches in Juba, crackdown on armed youth in Warrap, and the evacuation of violent groups from Jonglei fishing grounds, elimination ofghost names in the army payroll and a ban on the sale of soldiers’ food rations.

Supporters say these are long-overdue steps to restore order, discipline, and public trust in the national army. Critics, however, warn of the potential for abuse of power, militarization of civilian spaces, and question how far-reaching the reforms can be in a system long plagued by corruption and political interference.

“Some of these groups have very strong politicians that are in Juba,” Yakani cautioned.

“So, Juba is the center of political indiscipline. Juba is a center of political immaturity. And everything that can turn the country to square one is the leadership. His Excellency the President (Salva Kiir) has the responsibility to make an order — dialogue should prevail.”

Yakani emphasized that dialogue remains the best tool to address the root causes of discontent and prevent further loss of life. He called on both the military and armed groups to show restraint, act responsibly, and place the interests of peace above politics.

