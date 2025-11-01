1st November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Yakani urges army, vigilante groups to embrace dialogue over violence

Yakani urges army, vigilante groups to embrace dialogue over violence

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 14 hours ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio.

Civil society activist Edmund Yakani has appealed to the leadership of the country’s defense forces and vigilate groups to prioritize peace through dialogue rather than resorting to violence.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio Radio, Yakani urged all sides to put the safety and welfare of citizens first, warning that continued military operations could further endanger civilians.

“We really respect and honor your commitment to ensure that peace and stability prevail in our communities,” Yakani said.

“But don’t take it in a violent way. Embrace dialogue — and we are ready at any time. If the Chief of Defence Forces wants, we are ready to go talk to this Red Belt, we’re ready to go talk to this Tonj Youth — and we create a room where we don’t use a bullet to find a solution, but we use words to find a solution.”

Yakani commended Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Dr. Paul Nang, for his ongoing efforts to restore peace, discipline, and stability, but stressed that military operations should not come at the cost of civilian lives.

His remarks after Gen. Nang has launched house-to-house weapon searches in Juba, crackdown on armed youth in Warrap, and the evacuation of violent groups from Jonglei fishing grounds, elimination ofghost names in the army payroll and a ban on the sale of soldiers’ food rations.

Supporters say these are long-overdue steps to restore order, discipline, and public trust in the national army. Critics, however, warn of the potential for abuse of power, militarization of civilian spaces, and question how far-reaching the reforms can be in a system long plagued by corruption and political interference.

“Some of these groups have very strong politicians that are in Juba,” Yakani cautioned.

“So, Juba is the center of political indiscipline. Juba is a center of political immaturity. And everything that can turn the country to square one is the leadership. His Excellency the President (Salva Kiir) has the responsibility to make an order — dialogue should prevail.”

Yakani emphasized that dialogue remains the best tool to address the root causes of discontent and prevent further loss of life. He called on both the military and armed groups to show restraint, act responsibly, and place the interests of peace above politics.

Popular Stories
South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor 1

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

Published October 26, 2025

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections 2

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections

Published October 27, 2025

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’ 3

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published October 28, 2025

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji 4

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji

Published October 29, 2025

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns 5

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns

Published October 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan passport falls to 97th globally, 6th in Africa in 2025 -Henley Passport Index

Published 5 hours ago

Experts urge strengthened legal aid, support systems for GBV survivors

Published 6 hours ago

JEDCO’s scheduled tariff reduction date takes effect 

Published 8 hours ago

Warrap State urges armed youth to comply as forceful disarmament begins

Published 11 hours ago

One year on: South Sudan’s protracted cholera crisis, a symptom of deeper failures

Published 11 hours ago

“War comes when we don’t talk”: Prof. Julia Duany urges leaders to reconcile

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.