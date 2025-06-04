President Kiir directs new health minister to tackle health crisis

President Salva Kiir has directed the newly appointed Minister of Health, Sarah Cleto Rial, to urgently address the country’s health crisis and improve service delivery.

This comes after Minister Rial took oath of office at the State House in Juba on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the president’s office, Kiir told the new minister to reform the health sector and work towards providing better healthcare for all citizens.

Sarah Rial was appointed last week to replace Yolanda Awel Deng.

The health ministry had remained without a minister since February, after President Kiir dismissed Deng.

Ms. Deng’s dismissal triggered a political dispute between the Kiir-led government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO).

The move was seen by SPLM-IO as a violation of the peace agreement, which stipulates power-sharing arrangements and mutual consultation on key political appointments and dismissals.

Since then, tensions have grown between SPLM-IO and the Kiir-led government.

The situation deteriorated further following the house arrest of First Vice President and SPLM-IO leader Dr. Riek Machar Teny.

The government accused him of involvement in the Nasir clashes, which resulted in the killing of SSPDF General Majur Dak by the White Army, an Upper Nile-based militia that had been associated with Machar during the civil war.

Stephen Par Kuol, who has taken over as interim SPLM-IO chairman, was present at the swearing-in of Minister Rial.

Kuol is also the Minister of Peacebuilding, said the health sector “was a place of life and death,” and stressed that there was need for strong leadership and commitment to tackle the current challenges.

Minister Rial now takes over at a time when the country is battling cholera and Mpox outbreaks that have spread since 2024.