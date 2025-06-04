UN reaffirms commitment to South Sudan’s laws, clarifies stance on immunity

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, has reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to operating within the legal framework of South Sudan, stressing that “immunity does not mean impunity.”

Speaking during the opening of a technical workshop on immunities and privileges in Juba, on Tuesday, June 3, Anita Kiki Gbeho, said the event marks the first of its kind in the country and is aimed at addressing frequent misunderstandings between the government and international partners.

She called for a clear and consistent approach to tax exemptions and other legal protections to enable smooth operations in both humanitarian and development activities.

“The UN, as an accountable institution, is fully committed to respecting the laws and regulations of South Sudan. Immunity applies to the organisation and its officials in the conduct of their functions,” Akiki stated.

“It is not and must never be used to shield misconduct, nor is it transferable to our vendors, our contractors or our partners.”

“This workshop is therefore a timely opportunity to reinforce our mutual understanding, reduce operational bottlenecks, and bring greater coherence to the way we approach exemptions and privileges in practice,” Gbeho said.

“It is also a chance to clarify respective roles and responsibilities so that we can jointly uphold international standards and national sovereignty without disrupting essential operations.”

Akiki further emphasized the need for a clear and consistent approach to tax exemptions and legal protections to enable uninterrupted humanitarian and development work.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, with support from UNMISS, WFP, and other UN agencies.

It seeks to strengthen coordination, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and ensure smooth cooperation between the government and international stakeholders while safeguarding South Sudan’s sovereignty and international obligations.

