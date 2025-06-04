Foreign Affairs provides clarity on UN privileges in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Akuei Bona Malual, has emphasized that privileges under the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) are non-transferable and do not extend to vendors and contractors transporting UN items into South Sudan through entry points such as Nimule.

Speaking at the opening of a technical workshop on immunities and privileges in Juba on Monday, June 3, Ambassador Akuei called for greater awareness around the legal framework governing the operations of United Nations agencies and international organizations in the country.

“The privileges cannot be transferred. And that’s exactly what our people have to know,” he said. “Vendors and contractors bringing in UN or international NGO stuff must also understand this.”

Ambassador Akuei urged the government and its partners to print and distribute legal documents—including SOFAs, memos, and international conventions—to institutions that regularly engage with foreign entities. He said this would help eliminate confusion and promote stronger cooperation.

“I would like to see the printing and sharing of these SOFAs and memos so everyone knows what we’ve signed, what our obligations are to the international community, and what their obligations are to us,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of treating international personnel with dignity, noting that many become informal ambassadors of South Sudan when they return to their home countries.

Ambassador Akuei, a former Permanent Representative of the Republic of South Sudan to the UN, described the workshop as long overdue and essential to resolving misunderstandings between the government and international partners.

The workshop, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and supported by UNMISS, WFP, and other UN agencies, aims to strengthen coordination, reinforce legal understanding, and ensure effective cooperation between South Sudan and its global partners.

