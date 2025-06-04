4th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Humanitarian | News   |   Foreign Affairs provides clarity on UN privileges in South Sudan

Foreign Affairs provides clarity on UN privileges in South Sudan

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Akuei Bona Malwal - Courtesy of MoFA

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Akuei Bona Malual, has emphasized that privileges under the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) are non-transferable and do not extend to vendors and contractors transporting UN items into South Sudan through entry points such as Nimule.

Speaking at the opening of a technical workshop on immunities and privileges in Juba on Monday, June 3, Ambassador Akuei called for greater awareness around the legal framework governing the operations of United Nations agencies and international organizations in the country.

“The privileges cannot be transferred. And that’s exactly what our people have to know,” he said. “Vendors and contractors bringing in UN or international NGO stuff must also understand this.”

Ambassador Akuei urged the government and its partners to print and distribute legal documents—including SOFAs, memos, and international conventions—to institutions that regularly engage with foreign entities. He said this would help eliminate confusion and promote stronger cooperation.

“I would like to see the printing and sharing of these SOFAs and memos so everyone knows what we’ve signed, what our obligations are to the international community, and what their obligations are to us,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of treating international personnel with dignity, noting that many become informal ambassadors of South Sudan when they return to their home countries.

Ambassador Akuei, a former Permanent Representative of the Republic of South Sudan to the UN, described the workshop as long overdue and essential to resolving misunderstandings between the government and international partners.

The workshop, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and supported by UNMISS, WFP, and other UN agencies, aims to strengthen coordination, reinforce legal understanding, and ensure effective cooperation between South Sudan and its global partners.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni 1

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni

Published May 30, 2025

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit 2

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit

Published June 1, 2025

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba 3

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba

Published May 30, 2025

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions 4

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions

Published May 30, 2025

Nearly 50 people killed in three days of violence in Tonj East – official 5

Nearly 50 people killed in three days of violence in Tonj East – official

Published May 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Chief Justice outlines reform agenda to strengthen Judiciary

Published 1 hour ago

Central Equatoria opens road, demarcates land in Lokiliri

Published 3 hours ago

Foreign Affairs provides clarity on UN privileges in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

President Kiir directs new health minister to tackle health crisis

Published 4 hours ago

UN reaffirms commitment to South Sudan’s laws, clarifies stance on immunity

Published 4 hours ago

Some UN contractors, NGO workers not paying taxes – NRA Boss

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.