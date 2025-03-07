President Kiir calls for calm after SSPDF Commander’s death in Nasir

President Salva Kiir has called for calm following the killing of an SSPDF commander and several soldiers in Nasir County on Friday, March 7, when a UN helicopter sent to evacuate them came under gunfire.



Speaking to the nation on March 7, 2025, President Salva Kiir confirmed the demise of Gen. Majur Dak and several other soldiers after they came under attack in Nasir county.

“This morning, two UN planes flew to Nassau while onboarding the general and the officers. They came under heavy fire again. I am therefore informing the nation that in this process we have lost General Majur Dak and all the officers.

A UN co-pilot was also killed in the incident, according to UNMISS.

“Only one pilot survived and one of the planes managed to take off. However, it crashed- landed in Malakal and killed all the passengers that were on board,” said Kiir.

According to Kiir, the planned replacement of the military forces stationed in Nasir was politicized, which escalated tensions within the region.

“This exercise was politicized and that the army was going to disarm the communities around Ulang and Nassau,” Kiir said, referring to the operation in Upper Nile State that led to violent clashes.

Kiir said On February 20th, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar had called for a meeting to address the rising tensions and on March 3, Machar assured him that peace efforts would be pursued.

Recounting the meeting, Kiir said Machar’s “assured all the parties to the agreement that he will intervene.”

However, on March 4, the SPLA-IO’s white army attacked the military garrison in Nasir where General Dak and his troops had been stationed, but the command resisted the attack.

“The military garrison in Nassau was attacked by the white army under the command of the SPLA IO officers,” Kiir said.

After the SSPDF garrison was run over, Kiir said “Dr. Riek himself called the commander General Majur Dak and told him to surrender to the IO officers, but Gen refused to despite assurances for his safety.

The head of state on March 6, a United Nations helicopter attempted to evacuate the general and his officers but was met with gunfire as it landed.

After multiple failed attempts, the UN managed to evacuate 11 officers and soldiers but General Dak chose to stay behind to protect his troops.

“The general opted to be evacuated last. This morning, two UN planes flew to Nassau while onboarding the general and the officers. They came under heavy fire again.”

Concluding his address, Kiir called for calm across the nation as South Sudan mourns the loss of the brave soldiers.