UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 57 mins ago

FILE PHOTO: UN Helicopters being used by the UN Mission in South Sudan – Credit: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid

The UN mission in South Sudan has announced that an SSPDF commander in Nasir, several soldiers, and UNMISS personnel were killed when armed youth opened fire on a helicopter involved in an evacuation operation.

In addition, several members of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), including an injured General, were killed during the attempt by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to extract them from the area, which was made at the request of all parties.

The evacuation was part of UNMISS’ efforts to help prevent violence in Nasir and de-escalate political tensions, following recent clashes between the SSPDF and armed youth which caused significant casualties and civilian displacement.

“The attack on UNMISS personnel is utterly abhorrent and may constitute a war crime under international law. We deeply regret the tragic loss of our colleague and express our sincere condolences to his loved ones,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom.

“We also regret the killing of those that we were attempting to extract, particularly when assurances of safe passage had been received. UNMISS urges an investigation to determine those responsible and hold them accountable.”

The mission is calling on all actors to refrain from further violence and for the country’s leaders to urgently intervene to resolve tensions through dialogue and ensure that the security situation in Nasir, and more broadly, does not deteriorate. Parties must adhere to their commitment to uphold the ceasefire and protect the integrity of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

