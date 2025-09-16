Presbyterian church seeks $1.2M to build new Juba Headquarters

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Presbyterian Church of South Sudan has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $1.2 million for the construction of its new national headquarters in Juba.

The announcement was made on Sunday, 14 September, by the Church’s National Development and Resource Mobilization Committee.

The project is being built on an 800-square-meter plot of land in Khor Wolliang, which was donated by President Salva Kiir.

According to Committee Chairperson, James Hoth Mai, the new headquarters is a “legacy project” that will serve both the church and the wider nation.

“We wanted to mobilize 1.2 million US dollars to build the headquarters of The Presbyterian Church in South Sudan and Juba here,” Mai said on state TV yesterday. “We are calling on our well-wishers and supporters to support this project, as it is good for us to build a house for our God. And this is really a legacy.”

The church’s Vice Moderator, Michael Ket Mading, confirmed that nearly 70 percent of the work has already been accomplished.

He noted that the new facility will provide the Church with a central base to strengthen its role in peace-building and national development.

Rebecca Joshua Okwaci, the Deputy Chairperson, stated that the first phase of construction is complete and that the current fundraising efforts are focused on securing the remaining funds.

With a significant portion of the work already done, church leaders are optimistic that the long-awaited national headquarters will soon become a reality.

