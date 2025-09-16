Bar Association urges fair trial for Machar, cautions public

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The South Sudan Bar Association is urging the Judiciary to handle the indictment of SPLM-IO leaders with impartiality and has cautioned citizens against making derogatory comments.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 15, seen by Eye Radio, the Lawyers Association also stated that every step must adhere strictly to the provisions of our constitution and laws.

The Association also called on citizens to refrain from making derogatory, inappropriate, and insulting comments that can undermine the dignity of the judicial process and incite unnecessary tension.

The statement went on to state that it will closely monitor the upcoming trial of Dr. Riek Machar and other senior officials. It aims to ensure that the principles of natural justice and due process are fully observed.

The Association confirmed it has been formally apprised of the case through the head of the legal defense, who has already engaged directly with the accused.

Dr. Machar, along with Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chuol and other senior members of his party, was indicted last week on charges including murder, treason, conspiracy, financing terrorist acts, and crimes against humanity.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the charges stem from clashes in March in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, which left an SSPDF general and hundreds of soldiers dead.

Amid widespread public interest and debate on social media, the Bar Association has appealed to citizens to exercise restraint and avoid derogatory or speculative comments.

The Association reminded the Government of its obligation under Article 19 of the Transitional Constitution to guarantee all accused persons the right to a fair trial.

This includes legal representation of their choice, adequate time to prepare a defense, and humane treatment throughout the proceedings.

The Bar Association says it remains committed to supporting a fair and just outcome that upholds the rule of law in South Sudan.

