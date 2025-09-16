16th September 2025

Amnesty asks Juba to disclose location of two deportees from the US

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —Amnesty International has called on South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to immediately disclose the whereabouts of two men deported from the United States via Djibouti to Juba in July.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the rights group says Nyo Myint, from Myanmar, and Enrique Arias Hierro, from Cuba, were handed over from a US military base on July 4 as part of Washington’s mass deportation campaign.

Amnesty claims the two men have since been held in an undisclosed location, reportedly under the custody of the National Security Service, along with six other deportees.

The organization states that the group is being held without legal justification, and their lawyers have been unable to consistently access them.

In a letter to Ambassador Monday Semaya Kumba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amnesty International expressed deep concern over the men’s arbitrary detention.

The group is demanding that South Sudanese authorities clarify the legal grounds for their detention, immediately disclose their exact location, and allow unmonitored access to their legal representatives.

As of now, South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has not yet responded to the call.

