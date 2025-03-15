15th March 2025
Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote passes on

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote, a versatile multi-award winning reporter who became one of South Sudan’s most prominent media faces through his indepth story telling, died in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday, his family said.

Wote passed on at Mulago Hospital at 9:00am, a month after he fell ill and travelled to Uganda for medical treatment, said Joseph Abraham, a cleric who is also a close relative.

Rev. Abraham had accompanied Wote to Kampala after he developed some health complication in February, 2025.

Wote, known to his colleagues as humble and friendly, was working for Eye Radio as a feature writer, reporter covering humanitarian issues and climate change, and producer of the flagship Dawn Show.

“It is with sadness and a heavy heart that we, the family of Eye Radio, announce the untimely passing of our resourceful and most dedicated journalist, Charles Wote, who passed on this morning in Kampala, Uganda, after a short sickness,” Stephen Omiri, Eye Radio’sChief Executive Officer said.

“The journalist, who held a promising future for this country and the media industry at large, left us all broken and in mourning. Rest in peace, Charles Wote.”

In November 2023, Wote won a Union of Journalist Award for Excellent Reporting on the impact of climate change.

In June 2023, Wote also won an hackathon micro-grant award for strengthening citizen journalism through mobile broadcast to increase access to information for communities in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria.

In July 2022, he was recognised with an award by Media Development Institute for his outstanding efforts on peacebuilding reporting.

 

 

15th March 2025

