Pope Francis funeral scheduled for Saturday, April 26: Vatican

VATICAN, (Eye Radio) – Pope Francis’ funeral has been scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at the Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican, the Holy See Press Office announced on Tuesday, shortly after cardinals held a meeting to prepare for the funeral.

Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 years and the Vatican revealed the cause of his death as a stroke that put him into a coma and led to heart failure.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was hospitalized for 38 days earlier this year following a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

World leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to attend the ceremony.

The cardinals met for the first time on Tuesday in the Vatican’s synod hall to chart the next steps before a conclave begins to choose Francis’ successor, as condolences poured in from around the world grieving the first Latin American pope.

The first images of Francis’ body has been released, showing him in the wooden casket, in red vestments and his bishop’s miter, with the Vatican secretary of state praying over him in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived and died.

According to the funeral program, the funeral mass will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, and concelebrated by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and priests from across the world.

The Eucharistic celebration will conclude with nine days of mourning and Masses for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul. The late Pope’s body will then be taken into St. Peter’s Basilica and then to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for entombment.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the coffin containing the Pope’s body will be carried from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica, so that the faithful may pay their respects.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the rite of translation on April 23, which will begin at 9:00 AM with a moment of prayer.

The procession will pass through Santa Marta Square and the Square of the Roman Protomartyrs, according to the Holy See Press Office.

The procession will then exit through the Arch of the Bells into St. Peter’s Square and enter the Vatican Basilica through the central door.

At the Altar of the Confession, the Cardinal Camerlengo will preside over the Liturgy of the Word, at the conclusion of which the visits to the body of the Roman Pontiff will commence.

In South Sudan, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba, Stephen Ameyu Cardinal Mulla, announced that the official memorial prayer for Pope Francis will be conducted on Friday, April 26, at St Theresa Cathedral Church, in Juba.

Cardinal Ameyu said although people will continue to mourn the late pontiff in different ways, the official memorial prayers will be conducted on Friday starting at 9:00am.

Dr. Stephen made the announcement to faithful at St Theresa Cathedral Church, Kator-Juba Monday morning.

“As we are now in the period of mourning, we are gathered from today onwards, we will continue to mourn His Holiness in our different ways. But the official memorial prayer will be next Friday at 9 a.m. here at St. Teresa Cathedral, Kator. And so, may the soul of His Holiness Pope Francis rest in peace,” he said.

Before his death Pope Francis wrote letters to President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar in March 2025, urging them to prioritize peace, reconciliation and development for the benefits of South Sudanese.

According to Vatican Apostolic Nuncio to South Sudan, Archbishop Séamus Patrick Horgan, South Sudanese communities should remember Francis’ appeal for peace and become peacemakers in their own land.

“I think if we wish to honor his memory in this country, we must remember that concern, his urgent concern for peace. And we must try to carry on that encouragement which he gave us to work for peace, to become peacemakers in our own place and in our own land in particular,” Horgan said.

“I want to quote from that post Angeles address of March the 30th last. The Pope remarked, I am following the situation in South Sudan with concern. I renew my heartfelt appeal to all leaders to do their utmost to lower the tension in the country.”

“We must put aside our differences and with courage and responsibility sit around a table and engage in constructive dialogue. Only in this way will it be possible to alleviate the suffering of the beloved South Sudanese people and to build a future of peace and stability.”

In February 2023, Pope Francis landed at Juba International Airport in South Sudan on his blue Papal plane for his long-awaited ecumenical pilgrimage where he met the country’s leaders, diplomatic corps, and civil society groups.

He visited together with the Archbishop Welby and Moderator General of Scottish Church – to encourage political leaders to implement the 2018 peace process and to draw attention to the continued conflicts and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Dr. Stephen Ameyu said the Pope will be remembered for his dedication while serving God and humanity, call for environmental stewardship, and effort in promoting dialogue among all people.

“We would like to remember the Holy Father and his life. As a leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis dedicated his life to serving God and humanity. His papacy was marked by commitment to the poor and a call for environmental stewardship, effort to promote dialogue. peace among all people.”

“During his time as a Pope, Pope Francis made a significant contribution to the Church and the world. He championed the cause of the marginalized people, advocated for justice and reconciliation, and inspired millions with his message of love Mercy.”

