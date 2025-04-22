SSPDF chief calls for return of seized military equipment in Nasir

NASIR, UPPER NILE STATE (Eye Radio) – The Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) has called for the immediate return of all weapons, artillery, and vehicles seized by the White Army during clashes with government troops in Nasir County in March.

General Paul Nang Majok announced on Monday, April 21, during a high-level military visit to Nasir town, just one day after the SSPDF successfully took over the strategic area from the so-called “Army Youth” militias.

The area, strategically located near the Ethiopian border, had fallen into the hands of local armed groups before the military reclaimed control with minimal resistance over the weekend.

On March 4, armed members of the White Army stormed an SSPDF military base in Nasir, resulting in the death of a senior general along with several other soldiers.

The government later alleged that forces loyal to First Vice President Riek Machar had coordinated with the White Army to fuel instability in the area—an accusation that ultimately led to Machar being placed under house arrest on March 26.

While addressing soldiers in Nasir town on Monday, April 21, Genl Nang urged residents of both Nasir and Ulang—particularly the armed youth known as the White Army—to return all weapons seized from the SSPDF garrison during the recent clashes.

“We want to return the weapons of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces who were killed in Nasir,” said Gen. Nang.

“My message to my fellow citizens of Nasir County: anyone who has captured a weapon from the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces must return these weapons. Even if it takes ten years, we will return them.”

“This is my message to the people of Nasir and Ulang Counties and the White Army members who participated in this battle, to return the weapons, artillery and vehicles of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces that were seized in the war.”

Accompanied by other top military officials, including the Deputy Chief of Staff for Military Mobilisation and Disarmament, Gen. Nang, toured the recaptured town, evaluating the situation and speaking directly to local leaders and residents who were not present at the time.

According to SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai, the army encountered little resistance upon reentering Nasir town on Sunday, marking a significant turning point in efforts to stabilise Upper Nile State.

The Defence Chief also used the occasion to encourage displaced residents to return home and participate in the ongoing peace and security-building process.

He emphasised the integration of opposition forces into a unified national military force as a key pillar of the peace agreement.

“My message to my fellow citizens of Nasir and Ulang counties is that you, the people of South Sudan, return to your cities and homes,” said Gen. Nang.

“The forces present here are from all the tribes of South Sudan. You, the elders and youth present in Nasir and Ulang, are approaching the second phase of training the unified forces, which will absorb most of the opposition forces.”

“I ask that you stop wasting time and stop listening to lies. The leaders present here will be waiting for you and will welcome you to enter the training centre.”

