Pibor Chief Administrator appeals for peace in Bor, encourages trade

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 5 hours ago

Greater Pibor Administrative Area Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi Gola. (File photo)

BOR TOWN, Jonglei (Eye Radio) – The Chief Administrator of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Gola Boyoi, has called for an immediate end to the violence between Pibor and Jonglei, declaring that “enough is enough” of the needless killing that has claimed many lives.

Mr. Gola delivered the plea while addressing residents of Bor Town during a tour of the local fish market. He is currently in Bor to attend a peace conference aimed at stabilizing the two regions.

The Chief Administrator stressed the urgency of the dialogue, noting that the conference has already curbed large-scale mobilization.

“We came to discuss peace among us; enough is enough; we have killed many souls for no reason,” Mr. Gola stated. “The ongoing peace conference has reduced the previous youth mass mobilization, where thousands would mobilise themselves to attack each other. What is left are small skirmishes caused by some criminals, which can be able to resolved slowly.”

Mr. Gola stated that it is now time to promote essential trade between the people of Jonglei and Pibor.  He emphasized that joint public appearances with his counterpart will help restore confidence among business owners and the public.

“Before I came here, I was told not to come due to insecurity, but after I came, I have seen there is stability in Bor,” he explained. “So, I decided to come to the tour fish market so that traders in Pibor will be encouraged to come and trade with you.”

He continued, highlighting the power of visible solidarity: “If they see the governor of Pibor and Jonglei walking freely in town, this will restore confidence, and if we are not seen together, people will be afraid to come to Jonglei.”

Mr. Gola also indicated that the visit is educational for his own region. “We came here to learn from you, our traders from Gumruk, Pibor, Lukwangole, Akobo, Nyirol, Uror, and Fangak will see what is done here, and they will do the same in their areas.”

