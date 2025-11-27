Governor Adil urges UNMISS to boost CES agriculture with road projects

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) — The Governor of Central Equatoria State (CES), Emmanuel Adil, has urged the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to expand its road network initiatives to include quick-impact projects that will boost agricultural productivity across the state.

The Governor appealed on Thursday, November 27, during a meeting with the UNMISS Civil Affairs team, including Field Officer Victor Fasama, according to Press Secretary Derick Derickson.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, Mr Derickson highlighted the Governor’s gratitude for the mission’s assistance.

“The Governor was very thankful for the UNMISS support, particularly the support that UNMISS always extends to the peace committees established across the whole of Central Equatorial State,” Derickson said.

The UNMISS team, led by Victor Fasama, confirmed their appreciation for the Governor’s vision and pledged commitment to work collaboratively with the state administration.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Pibor Chief Administrator appeals for peace in Bor, encourages trade Previous Post