Pia urges citizens to nurture peace for a brighter future

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peace Building has urged South Sudanese to “plant the seeds of peace today to harvest peace in the country.

During a roundtable discussion with Eye Radio on the eve of International Peace Day, Hon. Pia Philip Michael emphasized that there is a lack of initiative in the peace process.

He stressed that fostering a peaceful environment is a collective responsibility that requires the involvement of everyone.

Hon Pia pointed out that progress and economic development cannot flourish in a conflict-ridden environment.

He underscored the ripple effect of violence, warning that conflicts may seem personal but ultimately affect entire families and communities.

Hon Pia emphasized that peace cannot be transferred; rather must be cultivated through the small, everyday actions of individuals.

He encouraged the people to embrace their country, speak positively about it, and nurture love for their nation.

For lasting peace to flourish, he stated, citizens must actively work to build that peace themselves.

“We must plant peace to harvest peace. Nobody is planting it first. If you want a school or a clinic in your community, be peaceful,”.

“If you think you get it through fighting, we are sorry because it will not come. Development can only grow on peaceful ground,” said Hon Pia.

“Progress and economic development can only grow on a peaceful ground, not on a warrior fighting ground. So, it’s a collective responsibility. And we have also seen that there is a ripple effect of violence, ripple effect,” he said.

“When you start it, you think you are doing it between you and somebody. Guess what? It’s going to affect your children, your mother, your father, your aunt, your economy.”

For his part, Asar Muhammad, the Head of Operations at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), called on the government to prioritize the needs of its citizens, especially peace, emphasizing that development is built on a foundation of peace.

He urged the government to allocate resources to sustain the efforts that the international community has already initiated, demonstrating its commitment to addressing the needs of its people.

While acknowledging the country’s struggles, Asar noted that not everything requires financial resources; rather, it is often a matter of people’s attitudes and their willingness to make things happen.

Asar spoke in a roundtable discussion with Eye Radio.

“There are development needs, there are emergency needs and there are needs of individuals and hopes. What needs to be done is that the government of South Sudan prioritise these needs peace being the number one,” said Asar.

“We said the foundation of development is peace and putting its resources to sustain efforts that have been supported by the international community to showcase its seriousness in taking this forward,” he said.

“The international community has supported South Sudan with a lot of resources. Unfortunately, we do not see the sustainment of these efforts,” he added.

“We understand at this point, there are a lot of economic constraints with South Sudan and the international community continues to support but there will be an end at the same time,” he said.

“Let me also say everything does not require resources. Sometimes it is more the attitudes and willingness on the ground.”

The International Peace Day is observed every year on September 21st.

This day was established by the UN General Assembly to promote peace through 24 hours of non-violence, laying down arms, and ensuring a ceasefire.

This year is marked under the theme: “Cultivating a culture of peace.”

