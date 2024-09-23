23rd September 2024
Sudan foreign minister calls for an end to ‘double standard’ on UN charter

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 21 mins ago

Sudan Foreign Minister Hussein Awad Ali addresses UN Summit of the Future. Sept 22, 2024. (Photo: UN).

Sudan’s Foreign Minister denounced what he termed as “double standard and selectivity” in implementing the principles of the UN Charter while addressing UN summit of the future on Sunday.

Hussein Awad Ali said the stability of international order depends on respect of the the founding document of the United Nations.

“There is a need to strictly adhere to the UN Charter, its principles, and purposes. We must avoid highlighting certain principles and not the others or reinterpreting such principles and rules,” Ali said.

“The stability of our international order is underpinned on non-interference and internal affairs of other countries, the respect of the state sovereignty and its territorial integrity and the non-use of force in international relations, it’s regrettable to see such double standards and selectivity in implementing these principles.”

The Summit of the Future offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity for change and a chance to commit to bold new solutions.

It provides an opportunity to create international mechanisms that better reflect the realities of the 21st century and can respond to today’s and tomorrow’s challenges and opportunities.

The General Assembly started the meeting with adopting the Pact for the Future Resolution with annexes Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations.

Amb. Ali also suggested the importance of adopting a comprehensive reform of the international financial architecture to counter the challenges and problems facing developing countries and countries impacted by conflicts and disasters.

The UN Charter is an instrument of international law mandating UN Member States to be bound to it by maintaining international peace and security, upholding international law, and achieving higher standards of living.

The Sudanese army has accused the United Arab Emirates of providing weapons to its rival Rapid Support Forces and prolonging the 17-month war.

 

 

 

 

