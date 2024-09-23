23rd September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Juba woman sets house on fire after quarrel with husband

Juba woman sets house on fire after quarrel with husband

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 11 hours ago

Burnt houses made of iron sheet in ruin. (Courtesy).

A woman allegedly set her house a blaze, engulfing homes on Sunday in Munuki following what is said to be misunderstanding with the husband, according to an eye witness.

Daniel Samuel told Eye Radio that the incident happened Sunday evening at Munuki block 8 adjacent to Suk Melisa area.

He said the unidentified woman had misunderstanding with her husband and attempted to take her  own life.

“The reason of the yesterday’s fire was that a woman had a fight with the spouse and pour fuel on her body, and then set fire to her room,” he said.

Daniel revealed that the victim was unhurt but the blaze escalated and consumed neighbors’ buildings made of local materials.

“Immediately, the fire started and escalated to the second house and burned all buildings made of local materials and was proceeding to the third home”

Daniel said after realizing his house was next to be consumed by the fire, he rushed and called the fire fighters to rescue the situation.

“Because we are neighbors, the fire was supposed to reach my home and at that time I called for fire fighters and they extinguished the fire.”

According to him, the fire damaged a Toyota Premio car belonging to the woman’s husband and money closed to 1 million SSP belonging to tenants.

“People whose properties got burned inside are people who are working, and the money is close to SSP. 1 million, and the husband of the suspect had a Premo car which got damaged in the fire,” he added.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals 1

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals

Published September 17, 2024

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts 2

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Published September 19, 2024

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes 3

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes

Published September 18, 2024

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair 4

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair

Published September 18, 2024

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets 5

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets

Published September 22, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Five lawyers sue government for ‘illegally’ extending tenure

Published 9 hours ago

Female MP allegedly slapped by soldiers at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum

Published 9 hours ago

Three students killed, boy abducted in Nyirol County attack

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudan envoy to US presents credentials to President Biden

Published 10 hours ago

IOM calls on unity government to prioritize peace

Published 11 hours ago

Juba woman sets house on fire after quarrel with husband

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.