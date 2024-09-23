Juba woman sets house on fire after quarrel with husband

A woman allegedly set her house a blaze, engulfing homes on Sunday in Munuki following what is said to be misunderstanding with the husband, according to an eye witness.

Daniel Samuel told Eye Radio that the incident happened Sunday evening at Munuki block 8 adjacent to Suk Melisa area.

He said the unidentified woman had misunderstanding with her husband and attempted to take her own life.

“The reason of the yesterday’s fire was that a woman had a fight with the spouse and pour fuel on her body, and then set fire to her room,” he said.



Daniel revealed that the victim was unhurt but the blaze escalated and consumed neighbors’ buildings made of local materials.

“Immediately, the fire started and escalated to the second house and burned all buildings made of local materials and was proceeding to the third home”

Daniel said after realizing his house was next to be consumed by the fire, he rushed and called the fire fighters to rescue the situation.

“Because we are neighbors, the fire was supposed to reach my home and at that time I called for fire fighters and they extinguished the fire.”



According to him, the fire damaged a Toyota Premio car belonging to the woman’s husband and money closed to 1 million SSP belonging to tenants.

“People whose properties got burned inside are people who are working, and the money is close to SSP. 1 million, and the husband of the suspect had a Premo car which got damaged in the fire,” he added.



