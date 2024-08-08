Peace guarantors reiterate calls for clarity on elections calendar

The United Nations, African Union and the regional body, IGAD have called on the transitional leadership to urgently clarify on the status of the peace roadmap including the electoral calendar as time runs out.

The trilateral partners also said they look forward to the alignment of the Tumaini Initiative’s protocols and the remaining outstanding tasks in the peace Roadmap.

According to the peace guarantors, as the election period countdown -just five months away, technical and operational progress in electoral preparations and constitution-making have remained minimal.

“UNMISS, together with AU Mission in South Sudan and IGAD, continues to stress the importance of electoral decisions being made by consensus and in accordance with the protocols outlined in the Revitalized Agreement, and jointly agreed procedures and timelines, ” said Mr. Guang Cong, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (Political), UNMISS, on behalf of its partners.

The trio warns that time is running out and the cost of inaction is too great while stressing that the completion of the transitional security arrangements is critical.

“Time is running out as South Sudan’s political transition is due for completion in February 2025. The cost of inaction is too great.

“I urge the relevant institutions and mechanisms to act swiftly to complete Phase One and commence Phase Two and to provide the necessary resources for the deployed unified forces to fulfill their mandate,” said..

The UN, AU and IGAD added that “progressing implementation of the transitional security arrangements will give confidence and mitigate against sub-national violence and a return to large-scale conflict.”

They expressed commitment to supporting the South Sudanese parties to ultimately hold credible elections, achieve durable peace and prosperity for the future generation.

Meanwhile, the trilateral bodies encouraged the President to consider South Sudanese concerns on the recent passing of the National Security Service Bill, and provide clear directives on the way forward as soon as possible.

