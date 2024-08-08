Failed S.4 students have rooms to resit -Minister Awut

Students who failed 2023 senior four exams can still catch up if they want to resit in this year’s exams, says General Education and instructions Minister.

Awut Deng Achuil made the remarks after the announcement of the Certificate of Secondary education results, on Thursday 08th of August 2024.

Out of 44 thousand 131 students who sat their in December 2023, 26 thousand 440 students passed while 17 thousand 691 failed.

The results indicates those who failed cannot be granted admissions into any universities across the country.

However, the minister assured the poorly performed learners can go back to school and re-sit their papers.

“We know that the results delayed, and we apologize to all the parents, and teachers and the learners and public at large, but there is still a room that they can catch up if they want to repeat they can go back.

Ms. Awut said exams are not meant to punish students but to encourage them to work harder, citing the Ministry’s policy in transforming the education sector into competence based academic.

“So examinations are not a punishment but it is to encourage you to work harder so that you can get to where you want.

“We still encourage all those who have not made it to continue and work harder so that they can come and be where they want to be,” she added.



