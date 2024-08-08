Troika concerned NSS Bill may silently enter into force

With 30 days elapsed since the passing of the National Security Bill , the United States, United Kingdom and Norway have expressed grave concerned that the provisions granting arrest and detention without warrants, may enter into force.

The Troika Countries warns “enactment of the bill into law would undermine the transitional government’s statements that political and civic space exists.”

The trio says all South Sudanese should have the right to participate freely in political and civic expression without fear of arbitrary arrest or intimidation by security personnel.

They also voiced concerns that security sector reform is not taking place as agreed by the parties.

“Despite claims by the Government that the majority of the first batch of Necessary Unified Forces were deployed across the security sector, CTSAMVM reports that deployment remains at seven per cent of the planned 83,000 forces and is limited to the SSPDF,” reads partially the statement.

The western allies stressed that reforms in the security sector s necessary to counter the growing impact of inter-communal violence, and to create a conducive environment for political campaigning prior to the elections.

“With only five months left until the elections according to the Roadmap, the Transitional Government and parties must intensify their efforts to create the conditions that make genuine and peaceful elections possible and that advance peace, human rights, and democracy.

Meanwhile, the western countries urged the parties to engage in dialogue, both among leaders in Juba and at the Tumaini Initiative talks in Kenya.

They said dialogue is a key indicator of political will to take the steps needed to establish a better future for the South Sudanese people.

“We renew our call for a leadership-level inter-party dialogue that includes the President, the First Vice President, and other leaders. This dialogue should have the objective of making genuine and peaceful elections possible.

“The parties must work together to find a way to achieve this including by addressing the 10 key issues identified by UNMISS, the African Union, and IGAD,” it added.

Achieving The coming months will be extremely challenging. The difficult economic situation has negative political and security implications.

