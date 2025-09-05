Parliament ratifies four UAE agreements amid fears they favour elites over public interest

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly on Thursday ratified four bilateral agreements with the United Arab Emirates in a single session, including deals on visa exemptions, air services, double taxation, and investment.

The agreements include a memorandum of understanding on exemption of entry visa requirements, an agreement on air services between and beyond the two countries, an agreement on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion, and a bilateral investment treaty.

While supporters hailed the move as a step toward deepening cooperation and economic growth with the gulf nation, critics warned the agreements could erode national revenue and primarily benefit political elites.

During the deliberations, some lawmakers opposed the ratification, saying the agreements do not serve the interests of the people and government of South Sudan, but rather benefit the elites.

Janet Ayaa Alex, Central Equatoria State Morobo- SPLM, believes the agreements do not serve the interests of the people and government of South Sudan, but rather benefit the elites.

She urged the line minister and team to thoroughly scrutinise the agreement to ensure that the country do not lose taxes.

“I believe the ministry needs to review this matter carefully to prevent the potential loss of tax revenue. Honestly, we are at a disadvantage in this situation. Nonetheless, I want to emphasize that it is the responsibility of the minister and his team to scrutinize the agreement closely, ensuring that we do not loss taxes based solely on this agreement,” she said.

Atem Garang of the SPLM in Jonglei State expressed concern that, under the new agreement, South Sudan could lose approximately 80% of its non-oil revenue.

“Our oil passes through Sudan. If Sudan decides to close its borders, what will we do? We need to consider this possibility carefully. Secondly, Honorable Speaker, in the Middle East, terrorism originates from there. If we open our doors to visitors from the Emirates, there is a risk that terrorists could exploit this and organize activities in Africa through our country,” he argued.

“Additionally, many goods imported from the Emirates are not locally manufactured; for example, electronics in Juba are brought in through what are known as suitcase businesses. This practice resembles money laundering, and we should not allow it. Therefore, I propose that we reject this agreement entirely,” he added.

However, those in support argued that the agreements would serve both the government and the public.

James Kueth, representing Constituency No. 14 in Nasir County and a member of SPLM, said that South Sudan is a sovereign nation and retains the right to engage with any other country independently.

“My order to honourable member, South Sudan is a sovereign state. That cannot be subjected to any issue of oil. We have a deal of referendum and the country is independent. There is no one who can take us back, not to sign any agreement because of Sudan issue,” he said.

According to Anthony Lino, from Consistency No. 5 Yambio, the new agreement will create opportunities for the country to engage with the international community.”

“This agreement is kind of the agreement that we need our ministry concern to be bringing it in order to open up our country to the international community. Madam Speaker, I stand here on regulation 113. Regulation 113, page 85 of our contact of business.

“Of course, this issue of the visa was not completed, they have not added other aspects of the passports, but we as parliament, we can pass it in totality, but allow our ministry to take our observation and do the amendments and then bring it back to the House. It may not require actual level of debate, if Madam Speaker, you can accept it,” he said.

After more than three hours of deliberations, Parliament ratified the agreements in the presence of the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Joseph Geng; the Minister of Finance and Planning, Athian Diing Athian; and the Minister of Trade, Joseph Muom;

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Wek Mamer; and the Deputy Minister of Interior were also present.

