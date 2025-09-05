5th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Bright Stars host DR Congo for world cup qualifier at Juba Stadium

Bright Stars host DR Congo for world cup qualifier at Juba Stadium

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

South Sudan Football Team during one of their training sessions at Juba Stadium

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Bright Stars of South Sudan will face a critical test today in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Juba National Stadium.

The match is crucial for Congo, who are vying for the top spot in the group, while the Bright Stars are looking to climb to fourth place.

In the pre-match press conference, Bright Stars head coach Nicolas Dupuis acknowledged the strength of their opponent but expressed confidence in his team’s spirit.

“We know Congo has a lot of experienced professional players, but football is 11 against 11,” Dupuis said.

“We have an organized team, and I believe in the spirit of my players; they are going to fight. We have worked a lot, technically and physically, so for sure we are ready.”

Meanwhile, DR Congo’s head coach, Sébastien Desabre, stressed the importance of humility despite their strong position. “We take it step by step,” he said.

“We know we have a strong team, but we play with humility. If we perform well, normally we get the result. Our focus is on our football and giving the best for the fans.”

Current Group B Standings

After six rounds, the current standings are:

  • DR Congo: 13 points
  • Senegal: 12 points
  • Sudan: 12 points
  • Togo: 4 points
  • South Sudan: 3 points
  • Mauritania: 2 points

After today’s match, South Sudan will play their next qualifier against Mauritania on September 9th in Nouakchott.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official 1

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official

Published August 31, 2025

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile 2

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile

Published September 1, 2025

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities 3

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published September 3, 2025

Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream 4

Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream

Published August 31, 2025

Parliament summons Finance Minister, BoSS Governor over cash shortage 5

Parliament summons Finance Minister, BoSS Governor over cash shortage

Published September 1, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament ratifies four UAE agreements amid fears they favour elites over public interest

Published 9 minutes ago

Bright Stars host DR Congo for world cup qualifier at Juba Stadium

Published 5 hours ago

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Published 7 hours ago

UN Mission condemns ambush on its peacekeepers in Western Equatoria State

Published 21 hours ago

Warrap to involve hundreds of armed youth in disarmament

Published 22 hours ago

Survivors afraid to report sexual abuse over fear of retaliation – officials

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.