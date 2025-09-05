Bright Stars host DR Congo for world cup qualifier at Juba Stadium

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Bright Stars of South Sudan will face a critical test today in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Juba National Stadium.

The match is crucial for Congo, who are vying for the top spot in the group, while the Bright Stars are looking to climb to fourth place.

In the pre-match press conference, Bright Stars head coach Nicolas Dupuis acknowledged the strength of their opponent but expressed confidence in his team’s spirit.

“We know Congo has a lot of experienced professional players, but football is 11 against 11,” Dupuis said.

“We have an organized team, and I believe in the spirit of my players; they are going to fight. We have worked a lot, technically and physically, so for sure we are ready.”

Meanwhile, DR Congo’s head coach, Sébastien Desabre, stressed the importance of humility despite their strong position. “We take it step by step,” he said.

“We know we have a strong team, but we play with humility. If we perform well, normally we get the result. Our focus is on our football and giving the best for the fans.”

Current Group B Standings

After six rounds, the current standings are:

DR Congo: 13 points

13 points Senegal: 12 points

12 points Sudan: 12 points

12 points Togo: 4 points

4 points South Sudan: 3 points

3 points Mauritania: 2 points

After today’s match, South Sudan will play their next qualifier against Mauritania on September 9th in Nouakchott.

