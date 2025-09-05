5th September 2025

Juba Airport Chief reports major upgrades underway

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 7 hours ago

PHOTO: Major renovations at the Departures Terminal (Terminal 1) are in progress at Juba International Airport as part of a significant modernization program - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The General Manager of Juba International Airport (JIA) has reported that the airport is undergoing significant developments to enhance safety and efficiency, positioning itself as a key regional hub for trade and aviation.

The statement followed a single parliamentary session in which four bilateral agreements with the United Arab Emirates were ratified, including deals on visa exemptions, air services, double taxation, and investment.

In a statement sent to Eye Radio newsroom on Friday, September 5, Eng. Kat Monyjok, the General Manager of JIA, announced a series of infrastructure upgrades and revealed that the airport is on track to achieve full international certification.

According to Monyjok, the recent improvements include runway enhancements, improved drainage, and the installation of a new lighting system in preparation for 24-hour operations.

He stated that these upgrades have already sparked increased interest from international carriers.

“Airlines already operating in Juba are not only maintaining their presence, they are actively exploring ways to increase fleet deployment and frequency of flights,” Monyjok said.

He attributed the airport’s progress to the support of key government officials—including the Director General of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority, Hon. John Woja Elinana—and the JIA management team.

Monyjok noted that the airport is well on its way to meeting global benchmarks set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Addressing a major safety concern, Monyjok confirmed that the airport is working with relevant authorities to optimize the environment surrounding the facility, urging all stakeholders to cooperate in strengthening the airport’s infrastructure for the good of the country.

Monyjok concluded his statement by declaring that Juba International Airport is “thriving” and welcomes continued investment and engagement from both the public and the international community.

“The future of aviation in South Sudan is bright—and it takes off right here,” he stated.

