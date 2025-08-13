13th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Parliament adjourns sitting on Kiir’s speech due to ministers’ absence

Parliament adjourns sitting on Kiir’s speech due to ministers’ absence

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

National Parliament|Photo by Obaj Okuj|04-06-2024

The national legislative assembly has adjourned today’s sitting, which was scheduled to discuss President Salva Kiir’s speech, due to the absence of most national ministers. Only five ministers were in attendance.

The decision came after MP Elizabeth Adut argued that the sitting could not proceed without the presence of ministers.

Lawmaker Faruk Gatkouth backed her concern, saying that the President’s speech is a government policy statement that requires ministers to be present.

SPLM-IO Chief Whip Faruk Gatkouth also stood up and supported the call to adjourn the sitting.

After a brief debate, members unanimously agreed to adjourn the sitting.

Only five ministers attended today’s sitting: the Ministers of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Public Service, Culture, and Environment, as well as the Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

As a result, the Speaker adjourned the sitting and directed that ministers attend on a new date to be communicated.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer 1

‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer

Published August 12, 2025

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection 2

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection

Published August 6, 2025

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference 3

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference

Published August 7, 2025

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is over criminal matter 4

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is over criminal matter

Published August 12, 2025

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders 5

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders

Published August 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university

Published 36 minutes ago

The silent threat: Preserving indigenous languages in a digital world

Published 1 hour ago

Yakani welcomes denial, urges transparency on resettlement

Published 2 hours ago

Activists urge AU, IGAD, govt to act on inclusive dialogue shared call

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament to seek clarification on alleged Israeli talks despite ministry’s denial

Published 3 hours ago

Juba refutes involvement in talks with Israel on resettling Palestinians

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.