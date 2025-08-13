Parliament adjourns sitting on Kiir’s speech due to ministers’ absence

The national legislative assembly has adjourned today’s sitting, which was scheduled to discuss President Salva Kiir’s speech, due to the absence of most national ministers. Only five ministers were in attendance.



The decision came after MP Elizabeth Adut argued that the sitting could not proceed without the presence of ministers.

Lawmaker Faruk Gatkouth backed her concern, saying that the President’s speech is a government policy statement that requires ministers to be present.

SPLM-IO Chief Whip Faruk Gatkouth also stood up and supported the call to adjourn the sitting.

After a brief debate, members unanimously agreed to adjourn the sitting.

Only five ministers attended today’s sitting: the Ministers of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Public Service, Culture, and Environment, as well as the Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

As a result, the Speaker adjourned the sitting and directed that ministers attend on a new date to be communicated.

