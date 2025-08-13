South Sudan faces Libya in must-win Afro-Basket match

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudan’s national basketball team is set to take on Libya tomorrow in a crucial Afro-Basket 2025 group-stage match.
The team is looking to keep its hopes alive for a second-round qualification following an 80-88 loss to Guinea in their tournament opener.
The defeat to Guinea was the first time since the 2021 Afro-Basket that South Sudan had conceded more than 80 points to an African opponent.
In that game, Guinea’s Alpha Diallo led all scorers, with South Sudan’s Nuni Omot following close behind.
Jo Lual Acuil grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds for South Sudan, while Kendale McCullum led the team with six assists.
After the game, Omot acknowledged that his team needed to play with more intensity. “We had to be aggressors going into the game. We can’t come in too relaxed,” he said.
“They came out with the energy; they made a lot of three-point shots. We just need to do better, be the hunters instead of being hunted.”
Both teams are looking for their first win of the tournament, as Libya also suffered a heavy 53-85 defeat to host Angola in their first game.
To stay in contention, South Sudan must either beat Libya or Angola or secure at least third place in Group C.
The top team in each of the four groups advances directly to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams face playoff rounds for the remaining spots.
The Afro-Basket 2025 tournament, which features 16 teams, runs until August 24. In other matches on Tuesday, August 12, Egypt defeated Mali 74-59, and Senegal beat Uganda 88-53.