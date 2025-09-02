2nd September 2025

Sweet Success: Honey production and conservation in South Sudan

Author: Kenyi Evans | Published: 9 hours ago

Bandiglo Honey, Hagana's new brand of honey now available in leading supermarkets in Juba©Juliana Siapai

Families in Lafon County have been facing limited economic opportunities, and in the absence of sustainable livelihoods, many turned to the region’s wildlife as a means of survival – a difficult choice that placed pressure on both local communities and the ecosystem of Badingilo National Park.

Today, however, new initiatives are paving the way for change. With growing support for conservation and community development, Lafon County is charting a path toward a future where people and nature thrive together.

In 2022, the Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism (MWCT), together with African Parks (AP) and donor partners, began working closely with communities to build new paths forward. The idea was simple: create safe and lasting ways for people to earn an income while also protecting nature.

Dorette Smit, Country Representative for African Parks, at the launch of Hagana’s new honey brand, Bandiglo Honey. ©Juliana Siapai

One of the first projects was beekeeping. In 2024, African Parks, in partnership with Hagana Agro Processing Company – an indigenous South Sudanese leader in organic honey production – built the capacities of 30 beekeepers around Badingilo, who together harvested 750 kilograms of honey.

Encouraged by this success, the project grew. In April 2025, another 487.5 kilograms of honey were harvested in Lafon. With African Parks’ support, the honey was transported to Juba, where Hagana processed and packaged it and launched it in May as “Badingilo Honey.” For the first time, honey from Lafon is now being sold in shops and supermarkets in the capital.

This has brought new hope. Families are now earning money in a way that keeps trees standing and animals safe. Bees depend on flowers and healthy land, so protecting them also protects the park and everyone who relies on it.

Because beekeeping is proving successful, African Parks and MWCT plan to support more families in Lafon, Central Equatoria, and Jonglei. The goal is to increase honey production, build stronger markets, and make sure families have a steady income without harming the park.

“Our bees are giving us a better future,” says David Liwaya, Community Development Coordinator at African Parks South Sudan. “Every jar of Badingilo Honey means a family can earn and eat, and it also means the park is safer. People and nature can live well together.”

What once seemed impossible is now happening: people are finding honest work while protecting wildlife. Beekeeping is just one example of how conservation can support families, and how families can support conservation. It is a small but powerful step for livelihoods in Lafon and for South Sudan’s natural heritage.

Bandiglo Honey – Hagana’s new brand, now available in leading supermarkets across Juba. ©Juliana Siapai

About African Parks is a non-profit conservation organization managing 23 parks in 13 African countries, including Boma and Badingilo in South Sudan. Its mission is to restore and safeguard protected areas through government and community partnerships. By 2030, African Parks aims to manage 30 parks covering over 30 million hectares, focusing on critical biodiversity hotspots across the continent.

In August 2022, African Parks and the Government of South Sudan signed a 10-year agreement to rehabilitate, manage, and conserve Badingilo and Boma National Parks and the Jonglei landscape, home to the world’s largest animal migration. This agreement empowers AP and MWCT to work with local communities to restore ecosystems, establish ecotourism, and build resilience in the face of climate change. The South Sudan Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism (MWCT) leads efforts to protect biodiversity, natural ecosystems and wildlife in South Sudan, while promoting sustainable tourism that benefits people and the economy. Through strategic partnerships, it works to ensure long-term stewardship of the country’s natural assets.

