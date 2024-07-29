Parents decry delayed CSE exams marking, schools closure

Some parents in Juba have voiced deep frustration over the eight-month delay in marking and unveiling the 2023–2024 South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education examination results and the closure of schools, a situation blamed on lack of funding from the government.



Atong Majok Kur, the mother of a 20-year-old student from Elite High School in Juba, has been anxiously waiting for her son’s results since he completed his examinations in December 2023.

Despite paying the examination fee, which she believed would expedite the marking process, no results have been released yet.

Atong’s son, along with 45,000 other students, have been repeatedly asking about the results, raising concerns about the ministry’s commitment to the education sector.

In an interview with Eye Radio, the anxious parent said she has grown increasingly frustrated and concerned over the lack of communication from the Ministry of General Education.

Ms. Majok also expressed dismayed over the rumors circulating about the possibility of the results not being released at all.

“I really feel bad, and I feel that, you know, these are the future of this country. If we are talking about the leaders of tomorrow, these are the leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

“And for them to be leaders of tomorrow, it will start from now, preparing them. I feel really sad that the ministry is not seeing the significance of it.”

“I really feel bad that the government is not also seeing the significance of it. That also, you know, other institutions, other UN agencies, I mean organizations, national and non-governmental organizations, national and international, are not seeing the effect of this to our children.”

On July 12, the National Minister of General Education and Instruction Awut Deng, raised concerns about the delayed marking of Certificate of Secondary Education (CSE) examination papers and the hardship faced by public school teachers due to delayed salaries.

According to the deputy information minister, Jacob Maiju Korok, public primary and secondary schools were on the verge of shutting down due to the months of non-payment for teachers.

“I feel like I am my hands are tied. There is nothing I can do, because I cannot take my son to the university without seeing the results,” Atong said.

She further called on the government to consider the future of the young generation, and encourage the students to keep up the faith of seeing their results.

Public expenditure on education in South Sudan is also said to be one of the lowest in the world.

The sector is also suffering from low investment and low capacity, with its administration and management weakened by conflicts.

Further, the Institute of Development Studies has found that teachers in South Sudan remain poorly and irregularly paid – leading to qualified teachers deserting for better-paying jobs.

This has resulted in schools hiring primary and secondary school leavers with limited proficiency in English – the language of instruction.

On July 5, President Kiir promised to support the country’s education sector by ensuring proper remuneration of teachers to address poor and delayed salary payments amid a severe economic crisis.

An Eye Radio assessment on July 19, 2024, found that four public primary schools have indefinitely suspended learning in Juba – sending thousands of pupils home after teachers refused to report to work due to the unpaid salaries.

Juba One for Boys and Girls, Buluk, and Gudele East Two were some of the primary schools where teachers had not been reporting to work due to the issue.

Lilian Elia, a mother of 11 children, said in an interview with Eye Radio that her children were sent back home, and appealed to the government to pay the teachers’ salaries.

“As a mother who’s working hard to support her children, this issue is paining me. You see the women are the ones suffering too much. So, this issue is hurting me as a mother,” she said.

“To the government, please pay the teachers’ salaries and let the teachers administer the exams for the primary 8 children, who are the children of South Sudan.”

Early this month, the Ministry of General Education apologized to the general public, especially parents and students for the delay to release the 2023 results, citing financial challenges.

The ministry said it met with the new finance minister Dr Ater Dongrin Ater who pledged to look into the matter.

