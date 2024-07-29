Gola Boyoi’s bodyguards missing as boat capsizes after bee attack

Three security personnel assigned to the Chief Administrator of the Greater Pibor Area are missing after their boat capsized in the Pibor River during an attack by a swarm of bees on Sunday, according to an official.



Pibor Information Minister Oleyo Akuer said the incident occurred at 10:00 am – as the bodyguards were escorting Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi to Likuangole for a peace conference.

Minister Akuer added that nine security personnel managed to escape with three of them admitted to Pibor Hospital in critical condition.

“(On Sunday), a boat that left Pibor to Likuangole after a distance of three hours the boat was attacked by bees and it capsized in the water,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“This boat was carrying about fifteen security personnel belonging to the chief of the greater Pibor administrative area because he by a helicopter to Likuangole for a press initiative and security resolution.”

He said the security personnel were being ferried through the Pibor River and were attacked by a swarm of bees in Lokole.

“Some of them were able to escape from the boat. Three are missing up to now and three are in serious condition and they have been brought to Pibor Hospital.”

Africanized honey bees are known to be aggressive and fiercely defend their hives from threats.

People who are allergic to insect venom can die from anaphylactic shock from just one single bee sting.

However, an adult who does not have an allergy to insect venom can sustain hundreds or even thousands of stings without dying from the venom’s toxic effects.

In May 2023, the sub-chief Jebel Ladu Payam in Juba County, Dominic Legge Wani, died after he was stung by a swarm of honey bees while resting under a tree.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter