Par Kuol challenges ‘self-exiled’ Oyet’s legitimacy to dismiss SPLM-IO members

Senior member of the SPLM–IO Parl Kuol has rejected the order of his suspension and three other colleagues from the party citing that Oyet Nathaniel as deputy chairman has no power to do so.

Monday morning, the Deputy Chairman of SPLM-IO announced himself as the acting chairperson of the SPLM-IO.

He then suspended party member Stephen Par who also doubles as Peace-building Minister and three others from the party.

Oyet alleged the individuals intended to replace First Vice President Dr Riek Machar.

In response Par Kuol dismissed any planned declaration against the chairman of the SPLM – IO.

“There is no declaration that we have made yet to dismiss the Riek Machar. And even if we do that, it will be unconstitutional because the only organs of the party that can remove anybody from this position is the convention,” he said.

Kuol said said he can be only dismissed through a disciplinary process in the political bureau.

“I can be dismissed only through a disciplinary process in the political bureau. We don’t work like this. You know, our internal rules, regulations, and code of conduct are very clear. There is no misconduct, and even if there is misconduct, what you need to do first is investigation.

Par accused Oyet Nathaniel of defecting from the SPLM–IO because he left the chairman in Juba to hold a political bureau.

“You don’t go straight to what he’s saying, and where is he anyway? Is he in Juba, You don’t run to the bush to start agitating things that are not happening.

“Other duties can be carried out between sessions by the political bureau and the National Liberation Council and this is the thing we are doing.

“Oyet has actually defected from the SPLM – IO, because he left the chairman here and the NLC here and they held a political bureau, … how many members of the political bureau are with him in the bushes of South Sudan now.”

Meanwhile, the SPLM IO political bureau member Agok Makur reported said described Nathaniel’s decision is unacceptable, unfounded, and part of an April Fool’s joke.

