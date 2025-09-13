You are here: Home | Business & Economy | National News | News | Chamber of commerce reshuffles leadership, elevates two women to senior roles
The Chairperson of the National Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture has reconstituted the leadership of the business network.
According to an administrative order signed by the network’s Chairperson, Losidik Lukak Legge, the appointments brought in new faces to the Executive Office, including two women appointed to senior positions.
In the order, John Lual Akol Akol was transferred from his position as First Deputy Chairperson and appointed Senior Advisor on Regional and International Trade.
Salwa Bakony Monytuil was promoted from Second Deputy Chairperson to First Deputy Chairperson, becoming the first woman to hold the post.
Legge also appointed Wieu Wieu Mou as Second Deputy Chairperson in charge of Industry and Internal Relations, and Paulino Mathiang Wuor as Coordinator for Ruweng Administrative Area.
Meanwhile, Duol Teng and Dr. James Bol were appointed Board Members.
Another woman, Sarah Enok, was also appointed Board Member alongside John Agau.
The reshuffle is seen as part of efforts to strengthen the Chamber’s leadership and ensure broader representation in its executive structure.
