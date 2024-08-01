Army to receive one-month salary for December 2023: Lul

The South Sudan People’s Defence Force spokesperson confirmed that soldiers will receive a one-month salary for December 2023, adding that paperwork for the payment has already been completed.

Major General Lul Ruai said the army will now get the one month payment across the ten states and three administrative areas.

According to a 400 percent salary increment adopted in the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, the lowest grade soldier will earn around 30,000 South Sudan pounds, while a general will earn SSP 115,000.

Major General Lul Ruai has confirmed the preparation of the paperwork by the SSPDF headquarters for the salary of December 2023.

“We are done with the preparation of paperwork in terms of requisition and what we have requested for is the salary for December 2023,” he said in a short statement to Eye Radio.

The country is grappling with catastrophic inflation after the Sudan war damaged facilities transporting its crude oil to the Red Sea, depriving Juba of its crucial revenue generator.

This has left the government struggling to meet its running cost – as civil servants have now gone for nearly one year without salaries.

According to economic experts, delays or non-payment of salaries can lead to significant problems, including low morale among troops, desertion, and even contribute to instability within the country.

In July, three SSPDF army officers were killed in a shooting incident at a military barracks in Kajokeji County following a dispute between a soldier and his superior over salary payment, as reported by the commissioner.

Phanuel Dumo said Sergeant Deng Ajak protested the deduction from his salary by picking up his gun and shooting the local army commander, Major Santino Lungar.

The gunfire also resulted in the death of another officer who was sitting alongside Major Santino, the commissioner narrated.

The shooter tried to escape after killing the two senior officers, but he was also eliminated by soldiers guarding the barrack.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter