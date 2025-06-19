Over 12,000 displaced by fighting in Jonglei seek shelter in Ayod

More than 12,000 people have fled ongoing violence in Pigi and Fangak Counties and are now seeking refuge in Ayod County, according to local authorities.

Duoth Nyuon, the Coordinator of Ayod County, told Eye Radio that dozens of new arrivals reached the county earlier this week after spending seven days traversing the bush.

He attributed the displacement to continued clashes between forces of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO).

“Some mothers reported losing up to four children on the way due to hunger and exhaustion,” Nyuon said.

The newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) are sheltering in schools and churches across Ayod town and surrounding areas, including Wau Payam, Kurwai, Pabong Payam, and Pajiek Payam. Some families are also being hosted by local spiritual leader Makuach.

“They spent seven days on the way. The number of displaced persons now in Ayod town is 12,171,” said Nyuon. “They are occupying churches and both primary and secondary schools.”

The county coordinator has issued an urgent appeal to humanitarian agencies.

“I raise my voice to the NGOs—let them come and see these displaced people, because they have no food, they have no medicines,” Nyuon said.

“The displaced children are not going to school. Let the NGOs go and witness their situation.”