19th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Tackle conflicts, foster unity; Former VP tells governor Mujung

Tackle conflicts, foster unity; Former VP tells governor Mujung

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 6 hours ago

Gen. Rabi Emmanuel, the newly appointed Governor of Central Equatoria State, speaks during his reception at his office in Juba on June 18, 2025. (Photo: Madrama James)

Former Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga has called on the newly appointed Governor of Central Equatoria State, General Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, to work closely with security forces and government authorities to address pressing challenges in the region, including land grabbing and conflicts between cattle keepers and farmers.

Dr. Igga made the remarks during the reception ceremony for Governor Rabi Mujung held in Juba on Wednesday. He stressed the need for a united approach to ensure stability, safeguard livelihoods, and stimulate economic growth in Central Equatoria.

“General Rabi, Central Equatoria faces many challenges which cannot be tackled alone. It is crucial to collaborate with the President, the army, police, national security, and other key players. Land disputes and cattle destruction have severely affected agriculture, leading to hunger,” Dr. Igga said.

He also warned against tribalism and nepotism within the government, urging for equitable representation of all tribes in leadership positions to foster unity and effective governance.

“Tribalism must be eliminated. Every Payam (administrative area) must see itself represented in government, from ministers to directors and other officials. Justice and equality are vital for the state’s progress,” he added.

Deputy Governor Paulino Lukudu Obede echoed these sentiments, emphasizing collective efforts within the state government to deliver services effectively. He cautioned against divisions among communities and called for leadership that embraces the diversity of Central Equatoria.

“Our state needs leaders with a national character who unite the people and focus on development rather than division,” Obede stated.

Both leaders urged the importance of cooperation and inclusivity as the foundation for peace and prosperity in Central Equatoria.

Popular Stories
Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan 1

Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan

Published June 17, 2025

“Salaries go into accounts without cash”, Finance Minister reveals 2

“Salaries go into accounts without cash”, Finance Minister reveals

Published June 13, 2025

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor 3

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Published June 16, 2025

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban 4

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban

Published June 16, 2025

VP Taban asks SPLM to vacate Judges’ residence in Bentiu 5

VP Taban asks SPLM to vacate Judges’ residence in Bentiu

Published June 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State: ‘Prioritize farming to end aid dependency’

Published 5 hours ago

Tackle conflicts, foster unity; Former VP tells governor Mujung

Published 6 hours ago

Over 12,000 displaced by fighting in Jonglei seek shelter in Ayod

Published 6 hours ago

German gov’t distributes high-quality seeds to 1,000 farmers in Yei, Magwi

Published 8 hours ago

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

Published 10 hours ago

Expert urges compassion for conflict-related sexual violence survivors

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.