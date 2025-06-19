Tackle conflicts, foster unity; Former VP tells governor Mujung

Former Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga has called on the newly appointed Governor of Central Equatoria State, General Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, to work closely with security forces and government authorities to address pressing challenges in the region, including land grabbing and conflicts between cattle keepers and farmers.

Dr. Igga made the remarks during the reception ceremony for Governor Rabi Mujung held in Juba on Wednesday. He stressed the need for a united approach to ensure stability, safeguard livelihoods, and stimulate economic growth in Central Equatoria.

“General Rabi, Central Equatoria faces many challenges which cannot be tackled alone. It is crucial to collaborate with the President, the army, police, national security, and other key players. Land disputes and cattle destruction have severely affected agriculture, leading to hunger,” Dr. Igga said.

He also warned against tribalism and nepotism within the government, urging for equitable representation of all tribes in leadership positions to foster unity and effective governance.

“Tribalism must be eliminated. Every Payam (administrative area) must see itself represented in government, from ministers to directors and other officials. Justice and equality are vital for the state’s progress,” he added.

Deputy Governor Paulino Lukudu Obede echoed these sentiments, emphasizing collective efforts within the state government to deliver services effectively. He cautioned against divisions among communities and called for leadership that embraces the diversity of Central Equatoria.

“Our state needs leaders with a national character who unite the people and focus on development rather than division,” Obede stated.

Both leaders urged the importance of cooperation and inclusivity as the foundation for peace and prosperity in Central Equatoria.

