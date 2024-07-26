Opinion: If every African country had citizens as hard-working and innovative as Kenyans

Observing Dr William Ruto, PhD appoint his Kenyan cabinet on July 19, 2024, I couldn’t resist feeling a sense of longing. It’s a wonderful sight: a leader promoting diversity, welcoming various voices and talents, dedicated to creating connections and supporting all individuals. It serves as a prompt that effective leadership involves more than just authority; it entails creating a tomorrow in which all individuals can prosper.

I briefly envisioned an Africa in which all our leaders embodied the same qualities as this individual, with the spirit of Kenya leading the way through unity, ambition, and a collective drive for advancement. It is a vision of a land where possibilities, instead of despair, guided our decisions, and where optimism was the motivating factor in all societies.

However, the harsh truth sets in. The harsh reality of a place like South Sudan crushes the dream. We are all familiar with the tales, the heartbreaking visuals of families fighting to stay alive, children with sunken eyes and hungry stomachs, and a land destroyed by war and abandonment. We see leadership flourishing in their ideal world, while the citizens they should be serving endure the harsh truth of a nation in turmoil.

This serves as a clear sign that genuine leadership goes beyond mere words and commitments. It’s all about acting and utterly understanding and meeting the needs of the individuals you are helping. It’s about keeping optimism for a brighter tomorrow despite the current dark circumstances.

However, there is still a flicker of hope present even during the bleakest moments. Despite enduring hardships, the spirit of the South Sudanese people stays unbroken. They are realizing the harsh reality that leaders who ignore their citizens will eventually face consequences. They are discovering that the deceptive commitments and hollow speeches from before are no longer acceptable.

There will be a time when the people of South Sudan will stand up and ask for change. And that day will mark the disappearance of party lines, the downfall of the artificial divisions we’ve been told, and the end of supporting self-serving leaders as outdated.

Picture a scenario in South Sudan where the ambassadors of foreign missions are forced out of their rented residences, where government employees have gone without pay for more than three years, and where responsive leadership is finally hearing the voices of the people. Picture a country where the aspirations and capabilities of its citizens are finally realized.

The youth of Kenya in Generation Z are proving the potential for what can be achieved. They are pushing their leaders for more, questioning the current situation, and creating a future where everyone can succeed. Hopefully, South Sudan and other African nations will emulate their actions by advocating for leadership and prioritising the people’s interests.

The writer is a South Sudanese Scholar pursuing Communication Engineering in The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he can be reached at cujany6060@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the writer. The accuracy of any claims made is the responsibility of the author and not of this website. If you would like to submit an opinion piece or analysis, please email us at eyeradio@eyeradio.org;

