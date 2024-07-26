WPDI graduates 40 women after 3-month life skill training in Terekeka

Over 40 women in Terekeka County of Central Equatoria State have graduated after attending three months of vital livelihood skills training supported by the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI).

The Graduation Ceremony of the Women Livelihood Project participants on Thursday celebrated the successful completion of a three-month business and entrepreneurship course, which began in March.

Besides acquiring the skills, the graduates received $20,000 in cash to enhance their economic independence and contribute to local development.

The program is designed to support underprivileged women in Terekeka County – equipping them with knowledge and skills to manage their businesses and rebuild their lives.

According to WPDI, the $20,000 will be divided among the women, who are organized into four groups, to support their business ventures and foster self-sufficiency.

During an interview with Eye Radio, WPDI Country Manager Dagu David, highlighted the importance of the initiative in empowering women.

“This training is simply to bridge the gap between males and females, especially females who are deeply embedded in the community at the grassroots level,” Dagu said.

“These women are tending to simple businesses. We know that they have the entrepreneurial spirit and the will to pursue entrepreneurship, but they only need the skills and knowledge to be able to propel their initiatives further.”

“That is why WPDI, together with Skinny Dip, which is an American company founded by a woman whose vision aligns with that of WPDI, aims to empower the community to be able to develop themselves.”

Dagu explained that the women have organized themselves into four groups of self-help or loan groups, commonly known as Village Saving and Loan Associations (VSLAs).

“These four groups will divide the money amongst themselves. The money will then be loaned among the group members. Whoever comes up with a business idea will have it vetted by the group, assessing the resources and risks associated with it.”

He said the group members will have to request loans from their account with interest, which will be paid back to the group.

“This process will help the group build up resources. We hope that eventually, they will have enough resources to lend outside the group, with interest, allowing them to grow into bigger entities.”

“This is how we want to take it forward, not just with this group but with all the others we are engaging. This is how we believe the money will be utilized safely.”

Asunta Kaku Paul, Chairlady of Women in Terekeka, also shared the numerous benefits the program has brought to the community.

“Am so happy for what WHITAKER made for us as women in Terekeka County. We are really suffering, no helps for women to take care of themselves in the community,” he said.

“This is the first thing WHITAKER did to help training us about business women here are lacking a lot. Women don’t have the power to get things for their households and you know women in county they are the one in farms, cultivating and cutting woods to help their kids.”

She said many women in Terekeka do not own any business and properties, which he said will now change with the training and financial support from WPDI.

Another beneficiary Hellen Kaku, said the training helped her write daily reports for her business, and she will work to preserve the capital.

She encourages other women to join them to learn new business skills.

“I now know how I can write records on how much something was bought in Juba and my profit on top. Like if I bought something for 100, I make sure I make profit of 50 which means 150 is total.”

Meanwhile, a disabled woman who is part of the group says the funds received from WPDI will help her grow her small business.

She said the money will support her business, which includes selling charcoal, peanuts, oil, salt, and sugar.

Because she is disabled and cannot move, she will set up a table in front of her house to sell these items to her customers to help her family.

“Some of the business I do is charcoal, peanut, oil, salt, sugar and tomatoes. These are the things I put on the table in front of my door,” she said.

“But the most business is charcoal because I am disable person I can’t go to the market to buy vegetables like tomatoes. It requires you to go to the town, but in the cast of charcoal, the villagers bring them around that’s how we help our self.”

The acting Commissioner of Terekeka County, told the women who received the cash to use it for business purposes and not to divert it for different issues.

Peter Mayen advised the women that the funds they received shouldn’t be extravagantly spent on their daily needs or that of their families.

“I would like to inform you not to use this money for buying nice clothes or do drink alcohol. I do not want this to happen.”

“I would like to tell you something else: use this money for business. Please do not spend it on alcohol, and also do not give this money to your husbands.”

“Work with this money in business so that the organization sees that you have used it in a good way. Do not let this money spoil your homes or disrespect your husbands.”

Spaking the same event, Omer Saadaldin, the Director of Social Welfare, who represented the Minister of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, urged the women to focus on business, and collaborate in order to attain financial stability.

The Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) is an international non-profit and non-governmental organization founded in 2012 by artist, social activist, and UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation, Mr. Forest Whitaker.

Its mission is to help societies affected by conflicts and gang violence transform into safer and more productive communities.

