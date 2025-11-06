Open Letter to Hon. Adut Salva Kiir: An Urgent Call to Address Security Abuses in Bor Town

Open Letter to Hon. Adut Salva Kiir, Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs, Republic of South Sudan: An Urgent Call to Address Security Abuses in Bor Town, Jonglei State

Date: 11/5/2025

Dear Honorable Adut Kiir,

I am writing to you as a concerned citizen, deeply troubled by recent security developments in Bor, Jonglei State. When you were appointed as Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs, many South Sudanese celebrated your appointment for various reasons. One of them was that your appointment brought hope to many South Sudanese, especially young people, who see you as a capable young leader who will bridge the gap between the government and the citizens. Although we don’t know what your terms of reference entail for this position, I believe many South Sudanese share the understanding that your roles may include overseeing government services, such as monitoring national and external developments that affect the stability, peace, and security of our country.

Over the past few days, troubling reports have emerged from Bor Town, indicating acts of violence and intimidation by members of the National Security Service and other security personnel, including elements of the SSPDF. The alleged killing of a young man and a social media video circulating shows a soldier in uniform threatening an elderly woman, asking for money, while the old woman pleads for her life. These incidents have shaken public confidence in the security forces, with everyone questioning their trust in them. There is widespread concern among civilians about their safety in the presence of security personnel who are supposed to protect them from harm; people are fearing for their lives and safety. The people of South Sudan see this time as an opportunity to focus on peacebuilding and national building. We understand that the government has a duty to protect its territory from criminal groups, which they see as threats to national security, and that maintaining safety is essential. However, this duty should never come at the expense of innocent civilian lives.

Citizens recognize the importance of security operations aimed at protecting, maintaining peace, and preserving order, while also ensuring that innocent members of the community can go about their daily lives without harm. The actions of undisciplined officers have instilled fear and panic within communities, damaging the trust and credibility of security institutions. At this critical juncture, your office plays a vital role as an oversight body that is well-positioned to ensure the government’s intentions are not misused by those entrusted to do their jobs, like what the security personnel are doing in Bor Town, which has resulted in human rights violations, abuse of power, and breaches of the rule of law. The people of South Sudan trust the government’s ability to act quickly and decisively to prevent escalation and rebuild public confidence, thereby saving more lives.

Hon Adut, I respectfully urge your office to work closely with the leadership of the SSPDF, the National Security, the Ministry of Interior, and state authorities in Jonglei to ensure that the rule of law and access to justice are upheld. Discipline must be enforced among all military and security personnel with the highest urgency. Those found to have violated civilians’ rights must be held accountable through transparent investigations and lawful prosecution. Additionally, I urge the immediate removal of unauthorized security forces from residential areas to prevent further harm and ensure that all operations respect human rights and humanitarian principles.

Honorable Adut, in your recent speeches during your visit to Juba Central Prison, you emphasized that young South Sudanese are the foundation of our nation’s future. It is painful, therefore, to see these same youths becoming victims of insecurity and abuse by the state security forces. Your leadership at this critical moment can reaffirm the government’s commitment to civilian protection, human dignity, and uphold the rule of law. Acting now can save lives, restore public trust, and prevent these incidents from escalating into widespread violence. We count on your sense of duty and compassion to act quickly before more lives are lost.

The author, Moulana Nyuon Sebit William, can be reached at desebt@gmail.com

Editor’s Note: The views expressed in the above open letter are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Eye Radio. All claims made are the author’s responsibility alone.

