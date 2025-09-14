14th September 2025

One killed in Baliet County ambush – Commissioner Deng

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

Map of Upper Nile State. (File/Courtesy).

BALIET, Upper Nile (Eye Radio) – The Commissioner of Baliet County in Upper Nile State has reported that one person was killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen.

Joseph Deng told Eye Radio that the attack, which occurred on Saturday, September 13, targeted a group of military recruits who were gathering firewood.

According to Deng, the recruits were trainees at the Gellachel training center, a facility where the SSPDF is recruiting new soldiers. The assailants killed one recruit and took his rifle before fleeing the scene.

The commissioner stated that the attackers were seen heading towards Ulang County.

He is currently in contact with the Ulang County Commissioner in an effort to identify the gunmen.

