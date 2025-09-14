14th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Governor Rin urges Presidential Envoy Adut to prioritize peace in her work

Governor Rin urges Presidential Envoy Adut to prioritize peace in her work

Authors: Elsheikh Chol | Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Lakes State Governor Lt. Gen. Rin Tueny speaks at a celebration honoring the appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir as Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs. (Courtesy)

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Governor of Lakes State has advised the newly appointed Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs, Hon. Adut Salva, to prioritize peace and assist her father, President Salva Kiir, in his work.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by the Greater Bahr El Ghazal Women Leadership, Governor, Lt. Gen. Rin Tueny, called on Ms. Adut to make peace her top priority.

The event, held at the Radisson Blu on Saturday, September 13, was themed “Together we are the architects of peace and progress in Nation Building.”

“Comrade Adut, please prioritize peace in your special programs; the number one priority in your special programs should be peace. I must declare before you here that we need peace.”

In his address, Governor Rin noted that South Sudan is currently in a paradoxical state of being “at war and at the same time at peace.”

He declared that if he were given the choice between the two, he would choose peace.

“If I am told to choose between war and peace, because I am a general and I can be ordered to lead a war, but if I am asked to choose one of the options, I will choose peace. I urge you here, mothers and my sisters, that your takeaway from this occasion is peace,” Governor Rin said.

“We are yearning for peace, and you will do it because women have no region… women belong to all people, and I believe with your support to Adut, it will reinforce the country to realize peace,” he said.

Governor Rin described Ms. Adut as a “struggling person” who has been part of the SPLA/M movement since her childhood.

He added that her appointment was “her right.”

Governor Mabor acknowledged the vital role of women in the liberation struggle and emphasized the importance of their empowerment in leadership, citing the 35% affirmative action implemented by the SPLM leadership.

“To comrade Adut, I’m so happy because you have come,” Governor Mabor said. “My sister, we are liberators. As you are here, be closer to your father, be closer and help your father.”

“We thank God that your appointment has happened as Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programmes. It is her right and congratulations Adut.”

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal 1

Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal

Published September 9, 2025

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan 2

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published September 10, 2025

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat 3

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat

Published September 10, 2025

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 4

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Malakal police shootout kills officer after refusal to deploy to Ulang 5

Malakal police shootout kills officer after refusal to deploy to Ulang

Published September 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

El-Merriekh Bentiu smashes Lion Hunters 10–1 in season opener

Published 3 hours ago

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

Published 3 hours ago

Dep. Governor Lukudu launches Diggala land allocation Diggala to curb grabbing

Published 4 hours ago

Wau court jails five gang members for deadly birthday party attack

Published 4 hours ago

Governor Rin urges Presidential Envoy Adut to prioritize peace in her work

Published 4 hours ago

One killed in Baliet County ambush – Commissioner Deng

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.