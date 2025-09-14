Governor Rin urges Presidential Envoy Adut to prioritize peace in her work

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Governor of Lakes State has advised the newly appointed Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs, Hon. Adut Salva, to prioritize peace and assist her father, President Salva Kiir, in his work.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by the Greater Bahr El Ghazal Women Leadership, Governor, Lt. Gen. Rin Tueny, called on Ms. Adut to make peace her top priority.

The event, held at the Radisson Blu on Saturday, September 13, was themed “Together we are the architects of peace and progress in Nation Building.”

“Comrade Adut, please prioritize peace in your special programs; the number one priority in your special programs should be peace. I must declare before you here that we need peace.”

In his address, Governor Rin noted that South Sudan is currently in a paradoxical state of being “at war and at the same time at peace.”

He declared that if he were given the choice between the two, he would choose peace.

“If I am told to choose between war and peace, because I am a general and I can be ordered to lead a war, but if I am asked to choose one of the options, I will choose peace. I urge you here, mothers and my sisters, that your takeaway from this occasion is peace,” Governor Rin said.

“We are yearning for peace, and you will do it because women have no region… women belong to all people, and I believe with your support to Adut, it will reinforce the country to realize peace,” he said.

Governor Rin described Ms. Adut as a “struggling person” who has been part of the SPLA/M movement since her childhood.

He added that her appointment was “her right.”

Governor Mabor acknowledged the vital role of women in the liberation struggle and emphasized the importance of their empowerment in leadership, citing the 35% affirmative action implemented by the SPLM leadership.

“To comrade Adut, I’m so happy because you have come,” Governor Mabor said. “My sister, we are liberators. As you are here, be closer to your father, be closer and help your father.”

“We thank God that your appointment has happened as Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programmes. It is her right and congratulations Adut.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



One killed in Baliet County ambush – Commissioner Deng Previous Post