14th September 2025

Former Western Bahr el Ghazal Health Minister Vincent Taban dies in India

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 8 hours ago

Dr. Vincent Taban Suru, former Western Bahr el Ghazal State Minister of Health - Facebook profile/Sarah Cleto Rial

The former Western Bahr el Ghazal State Minister of Health, Dr. Vincent Taban Suru, has died in India, the national Minister of Health, Sarah Cleto Hassan Rial, has confirmed.

Dr. Suru passed away on September 12, 2026, in India, according to a statement by Minister Rial, who also served as the governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State from 2020 to 2024.

Dr. Suru was the state minister of health during her governorship.

In a statement published online, Minister Rial described the late doctor as a dedicated medical professional and a committed public servant.

“His passing is not only a great loss to his family, but also to the entire medical fraternity, the people of WBGS, and the people of South Sudan, whom he served with diligence and compassion,” he said.

“On behalf of the National Ministry of Health and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the medical community at large. May the Almighty God grant them comfort during this difficult time, and may He receive Dr. Vincent’s soul in eternal peace,”she added.

She said his passing was a great loss not only to his family, but also to the entire medical fraternity, the people of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, and the people of South Sudan, whom he served with diligence and compassion.

