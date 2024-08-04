Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Coach Royal Ivey has accused referees of unfairly officiating of the game between South Sudan and Serbia as the later had 31 throws compared to just six for S. Sudan resulting in the loss, eliminating the bright stars from the Olympic Games Group stage.

Ivey began by citing the difference in the free throws between the two teams.

“The story is more threes, 14 for 34, more field goals, beat them on the glass often,” Ivey said, “and they shot 31 free throws. You tell me. You tell me my guys are out there giving they all blood, sweat, and tears. And you tell me how we shoot six free throws. We shot one free throw in the second half. One free throw in the second half.”

Asked if he talked to the referees about it during the game, Ivey answered that they refused to have discussions with him.

“I had dialogue, but they wouldn’t talk to me. They gave me a technical they told they were worried about my bench standing up. They were worried about me crossing the line instead of rushing the game What is me crossing the line have anything with it with the game. What is my bench standing up have anything to do with the game?”

“I need an answer. Explain it to me. I’m baffled. I can’t. My guys just competed. They did everything I asked them to do. They stuck to the game plan. Jokic is a great player. Bogdanovic is a great player. Two guys can’t beat you. Bogdanovic had 30 and the Joker had 22. He shot 12 free throws. You tell me.”

“I need to send the clips to FIBA and to the Olympic Committee whoever and show them,” Ivey added and then proceeded to go into some specifics.

“My guy goes up for a shot. They go underneath They are grabbing jerseys. So call them both ways then. I’m not one to complain and bicker about calls and stuff. But it was blatant tonight. It was very blatant. And I had to keep my cool because he threatened to throw me out of the game. And I’m not gonna make it me versus the refs but my guys are in tears because they gave their all. They gave their all. They put it all on the line. They put it all on the line for the results to come out to this. I’d rather lose by 30 and have this happen to us. I don’t know what to say I know I have no answers.”

“This stings. It hurts. My guys are in there hurting I’m hurting. This stings. It really does. It’s a shame it’s a shame,” Ivey concluded.

Meanwhile, Luol Deng wondered there are no African referees in the Olympics

South Sudan Federation president and assistant coach with the national team Luol Deng echoed Ivey’s words, accusing the referees of deliberately using different criteria on the two teams.

He said: “I thought Royal said a lot that I agree with. I’ve been a part of a lot of games, my whole career, coaching for the last three and a half years. I thought it was deliberate, blatantly. We couldn’t be as aggressive as they are. I know that Serbia is known for basketball. They’ve been great for many years. The way of their style, the way they play, it’s almost like the ref knows them. So it’s okay for the refs if they know certain players to let them play their style. As soon as our guys play their style, we’re getting fouled every time. It’s almost like it’s a narrative and it’s thinking of us out there that just African players are just aggressive. So as soon as we’re just as aggressive, it’s not there”.

Luol Deng added that no referee is representing Africa in the Olympics: “I don’t know why there are no African referees in the Olympics. This is 2024. Well, I don’t know what’s the reason for that. You could say whatever you want to say, but if we’re representing the continent, we have to be represented fully.

If these referees are not familiar with our game or our style, then I don’t know what the World Championship or the Olympics is. Is it just a European basketball style? We’re not allowed to be aggressive. So I thought there’s no way that we should shoot just six free throws in a game that’s just as physical as that. There’s no way. If anyone watches that game, they’re matching our physicality and they’re in a bonus as soon as it’s three, four minutes in”.

For Deng, the criteria were simply not the same: “Yeah, you could say that we are aggressive, but they’re aggressive too. If you want to call it both ways, they can’t be pressuring us in backcourt, pushing our guys. That happened the whole game. And that’s what Serbia does.

And they get away with it because they’re known for it. So just come out there and say, okay, we don’t know South Sudan’s basketball. If that’s the case, then yeah, then okay. But if I’m saying anything that’s not true, I challenge anyone here to run the tape back and sit down and count every foul.

It’s not the same aggressiveness and the refs are calling a tech to my coach when the Serbian coach is halfway halfcourt, chasing the ref and nothing is being called. Then it’s like… what are we supposed to do? I’m not making any excuses because our guys did play hard, yes. You could say that Serbia is a better team than us. They are ranked higher than us. I give them all the respect. But if that game is fair right there we have a better chance at it and I’m not gonna hold back because I’m not happy with it. And I’m not here to make excuses”.

According to Deng, the effort of South Sudan will continue on every level: “We’re gonna keep on working and I guarantee you we’ll be back and we’re gonna be better It’s a game that takes a lot of work. We’re only three and a half years in, we know that, but we’re not just here to just be a showcase. We deserve to be here We’re a good team and I don’t think it was fair tonight”.

