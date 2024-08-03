3rd August 2024
One killed in drive-by shooting in Juba

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

One person was shot dead by unidentified gunmen who opened fire on pedestrians at the Seventh Day Roundabout in Juba on Saturday, the army said.

SSPDF Spokesperson said another civilian was wounded in the drive by shooting before the culprits fled.

About one hour ago, unidentified armed men opened fire on passengers waiting for public transport at Seven Day Round killing one on spot and wounded another,” Lul said in a statement on social media.

The army spokesperson said the motive of the shooting remains unknown, adding that security forces are tailing the gunmen

“The then gunmen sped off via ABMC-Customs Road where they fired into the air one more shot. Security forces are still tracking them down.”

He said the armed men behind the incident ” have crossed a redline and will definitely pay the ultimate price”

Juba has recently experienced a series of shooting incidents, mostly reported during night hours.

Breaking News

