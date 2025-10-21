21st October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Presiding Judge James Alala (center) and his colleagues oversee the trial for Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused in the Nasir Incident case, Wednesday, October 1, 2025. (Photo: Eye Radio/Moses Awan)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The defense team for the suspended First Vice President and his seven co-accused has requested that the court allow family members to provide specialized food and access to healthcare due to the defendants’ health conditions.

The appeal was made during the 12th session of the trial, which featured the examination of the lead investigator by the prosecution.

Defense lawyers argued that several of the accused suffer from stomach complications requiring specific diets.

They also highlighted that some defendants are experiencing eye problems and requested access to medical attention or sunlight.

Presiding Judge James Alala of the Special Court acknowledged the appeal but instructed the defense team to submit a formal, written request detailing their concerns and proposals.

The defense is expected to present this application during the next session, scheduled for Wednesday, October 22.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party 1

Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party

Published October 15, 2025

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang 2

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang

Published October 17, 2025

Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown 3

Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown

Published October 20, 2025

South Sudan’s IMF debt hits $246M, ranks 50th among 86 heavy borrowers 4

South Sudan’s IMF debt hits $246M, ranks 50th among 86 heavy borrowers

Published October 16, 2025

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated 5

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated

Published 24 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Deputy Governor Lukudu: Juba City Council is not a political ‘retirement package’

Published 3 minutes ago

Upper Nile parliament passes over 76 billion SSP budget for 2025–2026

Published 41 minutes ago

Monthly revenue collection rises to SSP130 billion after digital reforms

Published 1 hour ago

Two dead, ten hospitalized in renewed cholera outbreak in Aweil South

Published 1 hour ago

Governor Mujung urges new Juba mayor, deputies to embrace discipline and teamwork

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Al-Taib says engaging communities in search of lasting peace

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.