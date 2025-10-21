Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused

The appeal was made during the 12th session of the trial, which featured the examination of the lead investigator by the prosecution.

Defense lawyers argued that several of the accused suffer from stomach complications requiring specific diets.

They also highlighted that some defendants are experiencing eye problems and requested access to medical attention or sunlight.

Presiding Judge James Alala of the Special Court acknowledged the appeal but instructed the defense team to submit a formal, written request detailing their concerns and proposals.

The defense is expected to present this application during the next session, scheduled for Wednesday, October 22.

