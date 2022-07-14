Lobong shifts office to Nimule in a bid to end anarchy

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State has temporarily relocated his office to Nimule town of Magwi County, following intensifying insecurities in the area.

According to his office, the Governor Louis Lobong has moved to the border town in the meantime to restore calm and give hope to Nimule residents who are living in fear due to the recent cases of communal conflict.

Aliardo Lotok told Eye Radio on Wednesday, that Lobong will operate from Nimule until calm returns to the area.

“When the Governor of the State got this news, he immediately came to Nimule to run the affairs of the State actually from Nimule until the situation stabilizes,” said Lotok.

The situation in Nimule town has been described as relatively tense following a series of killings including the assassination of a prominent traditional chief and the shooting of two others on Monday.

The late chief Ebele John was allegedly shot dead while attending a fund-raising meeting for the burial of two people who were killed in Mugali Payam two days before.

Following the incident, mourners reportedly took to the streets and placed the bodies of the victims in the middle of Juba-Nimule Highway.

This was seen to have disrupted movement of motorists for hours and prompting the police to shoot in the air to disperse the protestors.

During the gunfire, Nimule Police Inspector was also shot and wounded in the leg, and is nursing his wound in Juba.

Meanwhile, in a separate note, Lotok disclosed that the governor dispatched a team of government officials to Kapoeta North to ascertain the situation following mass killing last week.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



NRA boss urges Kiir to grant him powers to recruit and retain staff Previous Post