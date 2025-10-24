24th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   No cash, No IDs: Expired cards leave MPs vulnerable at checkpoints

No cash, No IDs: Expired cards leave MPs vulnerable at checkpoints

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

Hon. Nyayang Johnson Lok Riek, a member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), raised the concern during a parliamentary sitting on Thursday, October 23, 2025 - courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Members of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) are facing challenges performing their duties due to expired parliamentary identity cards, making it difficult to identify themselves during security checks.

The concern was brought forward during a parliamentary session on Thursday, October 23, by Jonglei State lawmaker Nyayang Johnson Lok Riek.

Hon. Nyayang explained that expired IDs mean security officers often fail to recognize their status and treat them respectfully. She added that without personal security details, members feel vulnerable.

“We are members of Parliament with expired IDs. When you present [the expired card] and say, ‘I’m a member of parliament, I should be treated in a certain way,’ they will never listen to you,” Hon. Nyayang stated.

“They will tell you, ‘You are the cause of all the problems of South Sudan,’ and they will walk into your house the way they want.”

“We are representatives of the people. By law, we are supposed to have armed guards in our house, but unfortunately, our situation does not allow us to pay for our own guards,” she said.

Responding to the issue, Deputy Speaker Parmena Awerial Aluong confirmed the widespread problem, stating that all members, including himself, are using expired identification.

“We have got IDs which have expired. All of us, including me. I have always been questioned, but because my car is written ‘Deputy Speaker,’ sometimes they allow me. But yours is not written, Deputy Speaker, so they question you.”

Awerial attributed the delay in renewing the cards to a lack of immediate funding.

He explained that while the money for necessary equipment (computers and cards) has been approved, the relevant directorate is waiting for the cash to be released into their bank accounts to begin the process.

The Deputy Speaker assured lawmakers that he was actively following up on the issue and that once the funds are released, the renewal of MPs’ identity cards will begin immediately.

“We have approved money to buy computers and the cards. I was in the office of the directorate, which said they would make them, but they explained that the cash had not yet gone into their bank accounts,” Deputy Speaker stated.

“It is paper money [cash], they are waiting for that money to clear. Once they withdraw it, the work will start immediately. I was in their office this morning for this very issue of the cards.”

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown 1

Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown

Published October 20, 2025

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated 2

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated

Published October 20, 2025

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused 3

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused

Published October 21, 2025

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia 4

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia

Published October 20, 2025

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46 5

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46

Published October 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir meets Economic Cluster, discuss measures to stabilise economy

Published 1 hour ago

Machar trial adjourns following court’s ruling on defense plea

Published 1 hour ago

Pakistan donates motorbikes to boost South Sudan Police mobility

Published 2 hours ago

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target

Published 3 hours ago

WBGS Commissioners’ Forum: Governor Daniel urges unity, integrity for service delivery

Published 4 hours ago

IGAD adopts resolutions to tackle youth employment crisis

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.