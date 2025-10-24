No cash, No IDs: Expired cards leave MPs vulnerable at checkpoints

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Members of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) are facing challenges performing their duties due to expired parliamentary identity cards, making it difficult to identify themselves during security checks.
The concern was brought forward during a parliamentary session on Thursday, October 23, by Jonglei State lawmaker Nyayang Johnson Lok Riek.
Hon. Nyayang explained that expired IDs mean security officers often fail to recognize their status and treat them respectfully. She added that without personal security details, members feel vulnerable.
“We are members of Parliament with expired IDs. When you present [the expired card] and say, ‘I’m a member of parliament, I should be treated in a certain way,’ they will never listen to you,” Hon. Nyayang stated.
“They will tell you, ‘You are the cause of all the problems of South Sudan,’ and they will walk into your house the way they want.”
“We are representatives of the people. By law, we are supposed to have armed guards in our house, but unfortunately, our situation does not allow us to pay for our own guards,” she said.
Responding to the issue, Deputy Speaker Parmena Awerial Aluong confirmed the widespread problem, stating that all members, including himself, are using expired identification.
“We have got IDs which have expired. All of us, including me. I have always been questioned, but because my car is written ‘Deputy Speaker,’ sometimes they allow me. But yours is not written, Deputy Speaker, so they question you.”
Awerial attributed the delay in renewing the cards to a lack of immediate funding.
He explained that while the money for necessary equipment (computers and cards) has been approved, the relevant directorate is waiting for the cash to be released into their bank accounts to begin the process.
The Deputy Speaker assured lawmakers that he was actively following up on the issue and that once the funds are released, the renewal of MPs’ identity cards will begin immediately.
“We have approved money to buy computers and the cards. I was in the office of the directorate, which said they would make them, but they explained that the cash had not yet gone into their bank accounts,” Deputy Speaker stated.
“It is paper money [cash], they are waiting for that money to clear. Once they withdraw it, the work will start immediately. I was in their office this morning for this very issue of the cards.”
