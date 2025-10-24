Court trial disrupts parliament: Lawmakers demand reorganization of sittings

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudan’s parliamentary business is being severely hampered by the ongoing court trial of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his seven co-accused, leading to renewed calls for restructuring assembly sittings.

During an extraordinary sitting on Thursday, October23, SPLM lawmaker Vosca Martin Enoka, representing Western Equatoria, voiced serious concern over the growing absenteeism among members.

He directly blamed the low attendance on the security blockades imposed on major routes due to the trial, making it nearly impossible for many to reach the assembly.

“We are calling to your esteemed office, please, to reorganise how the Honourable Members will be attending to the august House,” Enoka appealed.

“We are really much concerned… The system is dead… The court can take place maybe Thursday and Friday, or on Wednesday and Friday. Then to leave a chance for Honourable Members to come and discuss very essential issues which is taking place in the country. We are not happy at all; our work is not moving on.”

Responding to the appeal, Deputy Speaker Parmena Awerial Aluong, who chaired the sitting, acknowledged the severe interruption to legislative work.

“You are right on what you have said, our work here has been interrupted because of that court,” Aluong stated.

He confirmed that the parliamentary leadership had already written to the security committee to adjust arrangements for Members of Parliament (MPs) to attend sittings.

However, previous suggestions for MPs to pass through alternative routes, such as the ministries, proved difficult as those areas were also closed.

The Deputy Speaker assured lawmakers that he would raise the matter again, noting that the disruption affects crucial legislative duties.

He also reminded the members that Thursday’s meeting was an extraordinary sitting, which entitles them to allowances.

The leadership pledged to make renewed efforts to ensure parliamentary work continues smoothly alongside the ongoing judicial proceedings.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter