Juba Commissioner creates new bomas in Rejaf Payam to boost service delivery

The Commissioner of Juba County has established six new bomas and renamed several existing ones in Rejaf Payam, according to a local order issued yesterday.

The order states that the administrative changes aim to improve local governance and service delivery in Rejaf Payam by reorganizing its boma structure.

Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon Simon said the new bomas created under the order include Kansuk Digalla Boma, with its headquarters at Digalla; Gamiri Boma, with its headquarters at Nyori; and Kansuk Kujo Kirigwi Boma, with its headquarters at Kujo.

Other new bomas are Nyonki Berekeje, with its headquarters at Berekeje; Nyori-Johndoru, with its headquarters at Nyori; and Tokiman West, with its headquarters at Kibo.

Three existing bomas have also been renamed and had their headquarters changed as follows: Kansuk Boma has been renamed Gwonkongaki Boma with its headquarters at Gwonkongaki; Tokiman Boma has been changed to Tokiman East Boma with its headquarters at Gwuduge; and Logo East Boma has been renamed Logo-Koyle-Kit Boma, with its new headquarters at Koyle Lotorok.

The Commissioner directed the Executive Director of Juba County, the Director of Rejaf Payam, security organs, and community leaders in Rejaf Payam to ensure full implementation of the order.

Commissioner Tete said the administrative changes are intended to bring services closer to the people and strengthen local governance structures.

