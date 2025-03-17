NGOs pay tribute to late journalist Charles Wote

National and international relief organizations in South Sudan including Oxfam and IOM have condolences on the passing of Eye Radio journalist Charles Wote and commended his coverage of the country’s humanitarian situation.



Wote, an award-winning reporter died of liver complications at Mulago Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, a month after he fell ill, according to Joseph Abraham, a cleric who is also a close relative.

He began working with Eye Radio in October 2017 as a stringer and later became the producer of the main flagship Dawn program, as well as a news and program reporter.

Wote specialized in reporting well-researched human interest stories, as well as stories on governance, development, health, economy, education, entrepreneurship, migration, youth, agriculture, and climate change.

In a press statement, the UN migration agency said it was saddened to learn about the death of Wote, who had been covering the dynamics of migration and human trafficking in the horn of Africa.

“Through his skills and knowledge, Charles endeavored to educate his audience about regular pathways to migration. We send our sincere condolences to the colleagues, friends and family of Mr. Wote,” the organization said.

Resilience Organization (RO), a national non-governmental organization, said it was aggrieved to hear the passing of Wote, who had been cowering most of the organization’s resilience activities for years.

A tribute by the organization said: “Dear Charles Wote, we understand your soul is gone but we beliv your sprit still exist and would like you to know that the entire management of Resilience Organization will dearly miss your services.”

Oxfam South Sudan also said in a statement it was joining South Sudan media fraternity in mourning the death of a “dedicated, impact-driven and deeply innovative journalist.”

The relief agency said Wote’s 2023 award on Climate Change reporting category at the Media Awards organized by the Union of Journalists of South Sudan, was a testament to his exceptional talent.

“That moment now serves as a poignant reminder of the profound loss we feel. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. His voice will be sorely missed,” it said.

In November 2023, Wote won an award for excellence in reporting on the impact of climate change, presented by the Union of Journalists of South Sudan, following his extensive coverage on the environment and climate change in the country and the region.

In June 2023, he won a hackathon micro-grant award for strengthening Citizen Journalism through mobile broadcasting to increase access to information for communities in South Sudan’s Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

Before then, he was recognized with an award by the Media Development Institute in July 2022 for his outstanding efforts in reporting on peacebuilding in the country.

In October 2021, Wote visited the devastated Bor County of Jonglei State where he reported on the impact of flooding on Education, health, humanitarian services, and agriculture.

In January 2020, he also traveled to Northern Bahr el Ghazal State where he reported the impact of floods on Education and health in Aweil town and Aweil South counties.

