18th March 2025
South Sudanese media community mourns Eye Radio’s Charles Wote

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 17 hours ago

Charles Wote pictured in the recording studio. (-)

There has been an outpouring of tributes from South Sudanese journalists, colleagues, former colleagues and members of the public to Eye Radio reporter Charles Wote who died in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday due to short illness.

Wote was the producer of Eye Radio’s flagship program, the Dawn being hosted by Emmanuel Joseph Akile.

He had developed health complication recently when his family took him to Kampala early last month for further medical attention.

He succumbed to the illness on Saturday at 10:AM at Mulago Hospital.

Wote won a Union of Journalist Award for Excellent Reporting on the impact of climate change In November 2023

The same year in June 2023, Wote also won an hackathon micro-grant award for strengthening citizen journalism through mobile broadcast to increase access to information for communities in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria.

In July 2022, he was recognized with an award by Media Development Institute for his outstanding efforts on peace-building reporting.

Reacting to Wote’s demise, Eye Radio former Sun down presenter, Rosemary Wilfred said Charles Wote was not just a brilliant mind but also a loving soul with a noble heart. She said and I quote

“He was like a brother. His kindness, wisdom, and unwavering integrity will forever inspire us all. Rest in peace, my dear friend – you will always be missed but never forgotten.

Veteran Journalist Victor Lugala, one of pioneers of Eye Radio said: I’m deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Charles Wote. Eye Radio has lost a star journalist. He was young, disciplined, professional, passionate and dedicated to his work. My condolences to his family and media fraternity. May God rest his soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, former Eye Radio Journalist Margret Joseph who now workst at the UN radio Miraya describe late Wote as hardworking, dedicated, and humble journalist who served with passion and integrity.

Former Eye Radio news editor Ayuen Panchol wrote on his Facebook page saying; 

“It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of our dear colleague, Wote Charles. He was a. His commitment to truth and his kindness touched so many lives. His passing is a great loss to us all, and my heart aches knowing he is no longer with us.

He had just completed his bachelor’s Degree from a university in Kampala Uganda, penidng his graduation

 Late Wote’s remains is expected to arrive Wednesday in Juba where a vigil prayer will be held for his departure before being taken to his ancestral land, Yambio County for burial.

 

 

