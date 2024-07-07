New WHO country representative Dr. Humphrey Karamagi presents credentials

Newly appointed World Health Organization (WHO) Representative for South Sudan, Dr Humphrey Karamagi, has presented his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ramadan Mohamed Abdallah Goc.

Dr Karamagi is a Ugandan and holds a Doctor of Public Health, a Master of Science in Health Policy Planning and Financing, a Diploma in Tropical Medicine, and a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery.

He has decades of experience in public health, particularly in transforming health service delivery to maximize health outcomes of Universal Health Coverage, Health Security, and health determinants.

Foreign Minister Goc welcomed Karamagi and assured him of support and cooperation while commending WHO’s significant efforts in enhancing the health sector in South Sudan, the ministry said in a statement.

Mr. Goc added that his office is ready to assist the UN health agency any time it requires government support, as well as coordination with other government institutions namely Ministry of Health and other partners.

“With the launch of the Health Sector Transformation Project, we aim to implement the strategies and interventions outlined in the Health Sector Strategic Plan 2023-2027,” Dr. Karamagi said during his presentation, as cited by a WHO press release.

“These efforts will focus on ensuring equal access to essential health services, strengthening health systems, and forming partnerships to achieve Universal Health Coverage.”

He said the agency is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders under the government to support the implementation of the HSTP and to ensure that the Country achieves its Universal Health Coverage aspirations.

Before his appointment in South Sudan, Dr. Karamagi served as Acting WHO Representative in Angola from May 2023 to January 2024.

His previous work experience includes being a Senior Technical Officer in Health Systems Development at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, Acting WHO Representative in Seychelles, and Advisor in Health Systems Strengthening at the WHO Country Office in Kenya.

WHO has contributed in various areas of the South Sudan health sector including vaccination against COVID-19, the eradication of the wild poliovirus, and the setting up of an oxygen plant at Juba Teaching Hospital.

The agency also established the National Blood Transfusion Services in Juba, and the National Public Health Laboratory along with strengthening country-wide integrated disease surveillance.

